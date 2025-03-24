 
WASSP Equips Multibeam Sonars with Norwegian Subsea’s MRUs

(Credit: Norwegian Subsea)

Norwegian Subsea’s Motion Reference Units (MRUs) have been integrated with WASSP’s multibeam sonar systems, offering enhanced motion data accuracy and performance for offshore applications.

Designed for simple setup and operation, Norwegian Subsea MRUs offer comparable heave accuracy to RTK-enabled systems without requiring RTK infrastructure.

This enables precision depth correction for multibeam data when external corrections are not available, offering enhanced capabilities for offshore surveys and deep-sea fishing.

Further, the MRUs are ready calibrated and maintenance-free, reducing downtime and providing long-term reliability for users.

WASSP’s multibeam systems, which target the sustainable fishing and marine survey markets, now achieve higher accuracy and performance through the integration of Norwegian Subsea MRUs, according to the companies.

“Norwegian Subsea’s MRUs enhance the accuracy of our mapping and survey capabilities. With the ability to deliver RTK equivalent depth accuracy without the need for an RTK connection, this package offers our customers a cost-effective, high-performance solution. It’s a major boost for applications such as seabed mapping, fishing ground exploration, and underwater object detection, particularly in the offshore market,” said Nick Fogarty, Senior Product Manager, WASSP.

“WASSP will help bring our innovative motion compensation technology to a wider audience. By combining WASSP’s advanced multibeam sonar with our maintenance-free, highly accurate MRUs, we can help to enable professional-grade survey bathymetry independent of RTK availability at a fraction of the cost,” added Fredrik Dukan, CEO, Norwegian Subsea.

