March 12, 2026

Watch: Australia Hosts World's First Live Underwater Podcast

Source: WAMSI

In celebration of World Seagrass Day on March 1, Paramount Importance held the world's first live underwater podcast highlighting the vital role of seagrass in our underwater ecosystems.

The podcast was released on YouTube this week.

Science communicator and marine scientist, Kurt Krispyn, founder of the science communication platform Paramount Importance, hosted the underwater broadcast. The podcast featured seagrass expert Associate Professor Mike van Keulen from Murdoch University, with Dr. James Tweedley, marine scientist from Murdoch University, acting as topside host.

Krispyn said the decision to broadcast underwater was shaped by the growing need for authenticity in science communication. “In an age where AI blurs the line between what’s real and what’s not, authenticity matters more than ever. A live underwater podcast shows science as it actually happens. There’s no script, no CGI, just the real world and the researchers working in it.”

The event was sponsored by Murdoch University and the Western Australian Marine Science Institution (WAMSI).

Topics explored during the broadcast included:

• the ecological importance of seagrass meadows

• ocean currents and coastal processes

• climate change impacts and coastal erosion

• human pressures and conservation strategies

• how field based marine science is conducted

• career pathways in marine and environmental science.

