 
New Wave Media

August 19, 2020

Welaptega's Riser Cleaning Tech in Successful Debut Offshore Norway

Credit: Ashtead Technologies

Credit: Ashtead Technologies

Underwater asset integrity company Welaptega's recently launched system for marine growth removal from offshore risers recently had a debut at Var Energi's Balder X project, in the North Sea, offshore Norway. 

Welaptega delivered the system called RCIS (Riser/Rope Cleaning and Inspection System) to the Norwegian offshore services company Ocean Installer, which used the RCIS for riser cleaning operations carried out in Norwegian waters as part of the Balder X project. 

This project with Ocean Installer marks the first occasion that an RCIS has been used in the field, Welaptega said.

According to Welaptega, the RCIS frame is towed by an ROV at approximately 1m/s, efficiently cleaning both soft and hard marine growth. 

An optional module consisting of four cameras performs a full 360-degree close visual inspection of the riser or rope surface. 

"The RCIS, which can be used for unmanned operations, operates efficiently and requires no specialist offshore technicians to operate it, thereby helping to keep operational costs low and reducing POB," Welaptega said.

Tyler De Gier, Welaptega General Manager said: "Building on the decades of practical experience we have gleaned with our proven mooring rope cleaning and inspection Rope Measurement System, the RCIS cleans and inspects the surface of subsea tubular components such as flexible risers, marine power cables, umbilicals, and fiber/wire moorings. 

"We are delighted to have been selected by Ocean Installer to deliver this scope, providing an efficient cleaning solution that saves days of DSV time compared to conventional means." 

The Balder X Project is focused on redeveloping the Balder and Ringhorne fields on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). 

Redevelopment activities include refurbishing and relocating the Jotun A floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) to extend the production life to 2045 and extending the life of the Balder FPSO to 2030. It also includes drilling 15 new production wells in the Balder field area and 11 new production wells in the Ringhorne field area.

BHGE and Ocean Installer last year won a contract to engineer, procure, construct and install 16 new subsea production systems (SPS), umbilicals, risers, and flowlines to the Jotun A FPSO. The firms will also carry out decommissioning work in the field.

Email

Related News

Saitec Offshore Technologies

PHOTO: Saitec's BlueSATH Floating Wind Platform Installed in Spain

Saitec Offshore Technologies' BlueSATH floating wind platform has been installed and commissioned in its final deployment…

Image Credit: Aker Solutions

Petronas, FASTsubsea Working on 'Low-cost' Subsea Multiphase Pump

Petronas Research, a subsidiary of the Malaysian oil and gas giant Petronas, has joined a joint industry project to develop and test a low-cost, topsi

Stevie, the Taurob robot, at Shetland Gas Plant. Photo from Total.

INTERVIEW: Kris Kydd, Head of Robotics, at Total E&P UK; Total’s “Stevie the Robot”

Total has been working on robotics for some years now, having launched the Argos challenge in 2013 and now getting ready…

(Image: SEA-KIT)

Fugro Orders Two SEA-KIT USVs

Dutch offshore surveying services provider Fugro has ordered two 12-meter SEA-KIT X class uncrewed surface vessels (USVs)…

© Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

A free webinar will deliver latest forecasts and market intelligence for the global floating production industry, offering…

The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

Teledyne Marine reports that its Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo, manufactured by Teledyne Webb Research, completed a 4+-year…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Think Sensor Research Inc

Think Sensor Research Inc was founded to provide class leading solutions for customers in the marine and offshore energy markets. With our diverse expertise in the areas of navigation, guidance, control, sonar and remote sensing we can supply a range of innovative products that exceed our customer’s requirements.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news