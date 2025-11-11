Tuesday, November 11, 2025
 
New Wave Media

November 11, 2025

Women Beneath the Waves: Stories from U.S. Navy Divers Across 50 Years

Fifty years ago, history was made when the U.S. Navy graduated its first female deep sea diver. Half a century later, we’re sitting down with three trailblazing women who followed in those footsteps — breaking barriers, conquering physical and cultural challenges, and shaping the future of naval diving.



Related News

Source: CSIRO

Larval Seedbox Boosts Coral Restoration

Millions of coral larvae on the Great Barrier Reef have an increased chance of replenishing degraded reefs thanks to the…

© BOEM

BOEM Advances Offshore Minerals Planning Efforts in American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced key developments in its offshore critical minerals planning, with the completion…

© Kathy A. Smith

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast: Episode 14

The SS Edmund Fitgerald was the largest ship on the Great Lakes when she was launched on June 7, 1958. She sank in a storm on November 10…

Commander Bobbie Scholley and Captain Chris Murray in Mk 21 with DUI hot water suits in preparations to dive to 240 fsw during MONITOR Expedition 2001. Photo courtesy of US Navy/Released.

50 Years of Women in Navy Diving: Advancing Opportunity in Tandem with Technology

BY Captain Bobbie Scolley, U.S. Navy (ret.) and Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, U.S. Navy (ret.)For more than six decades, spanning…

© University of Southern Mississippi/Gulf Blue Navigator

Gulf Blue Navigator Program Now Accepting Applications for Cohort 4

The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Gulf Blue Navigator Program is now accepting applications for Cohort 4, which begins in January 2026.

(Credit: FET)

FET Books Two Work-Class ROV Order from Nigerian Oil and Gas Firm

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) subsea product line has secured a contract to provide two of its new generation work class…

