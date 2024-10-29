Woods Hole Group Unveils DeepCLiDAR Buoys

The Woods Hole Group, the U.S. subsidiary of CLS, has three DeepCLiDAR buoy systems ready for deployment to conduct wind resource assessments, metocean, and marine environmental measurements, with additional buoys under construction.

With the Atlantic Wind Lease Sale 11 for Commercial Leasing of Wind Power Development on the U.S. Gulf of Maine Outer Continental Shelf scheduled for October 29, 2024, the Woods Hole Group positions itself as a key supplier of metocean and marine environmental services to support future offshore wind projects in the region.

Developed in partnership with the University of Maine, the DeepCLiDAR system has undergone extensive design, integration, and testing by Woods Hole Group’s engineers and scientists in Bourne, MA.

The buoy has achieved Carbon Trust Stage 2 validation at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s Air-Sea Interaction Tower off Martha’s Vineyard, receiving independent accreditation from DNV.