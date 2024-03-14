 
New Wave Media

March 14, 2024

Woodside Hires Subsea 7 for Trion Subsea Installation Services Offshore Mexico

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Australia's top oil and gas company Woodside Energy has awarded a contract to Subsea 7 for subsea installation services for the Trion development offshore Mexico.

Subsea 7 described the contract as large, which means its value ranges between $300 million and $500 million.

The scope of contract for Subsea 7 includes engineering, construction, and installation of the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines, as well as the associated subsea architecture.

The project, which Woodside and Pemex are developing in partnership, involves a wet tree subsea system connected to an infield floating production unit (FPU). 

The field is located approximately 30 kilometers south of the U.S. / Mexico border and 180 kilometers away from the Mexican coastline, at a water depth of 2,600 meters.

Subsea 7 will start management and engineering for the project immediately from its offices in the U.S. and Mexico, with offshore activities expected to take place between 2026 and 2027.

“This award acknowledges our strong partnership with Woodside globally. With our experience in the Gulf of Mexico and proven track record, we can deliver innovative, reliable, fast-tracked solutions that create value for our clients. We are proud to be a part of Woodside and Pemex’s first deepwater development in Mexico,” said Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea 7 Gulf of Mexico.

Woodside made final investment decision (FID) for Trion project in June 2023. Woodside is the operator with a 60% participating interest and PEMEX holds the remaining 40%.

Trion field will be developed through a floating production unit (FPU) with an oil production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

The FPU, to be built by South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, will be connected to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel with a capacity of 950,000 barrels of oil.

The first oil is targeted for 2028.

Related News

Salamanca FPS - ©BOEM (File Image)

LLOG Taps ABL for Marine Warranty Services at Salamanca Project in Gulf of Mexico

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been awarded a contract by LLOG Exploration to provide marine warranty survey (MWS)…

(Credit: Harland & Wolff Group)

Harland & Wolff Inks Five-Year Contract with Global Oil Services Company

Harland & Wolff Group has signed a five-year master services agreement for the fabrication of large structures with oil services…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

LS Cable Reels In Preferred Supplier Deal for CIP’s Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has signed preferred supply agreement with LS Cable for the supply of both offshore…

Blue X wave energy converter (Credit: Mocean Energy)

Wave-Powered Subsea Project Completes 12-Month Offshore Test Campaign

A groundbreaking ocean energy project, which has combined wave power with subsea energy storage to power subsea equipment…

Q4000 well intervention vessel (Credit: Helix Energy Solutions)

Helix Secures Five-Year Decommissioning Contract in Gulf of Mexico

U.S.-based oil and gas services firm Helix Energy Solutions has signed a five-year agreement with oil and gas company Talos…

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

US Supplier to Provide Subsea Wellhead Systems for Woodside’s Trion

U.S. offshore energy industry equipment maker Dril-Quip has been selected to supply the subsea wellhead systems for the Woodside…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Drawing the Line: The Farthest, Deepest Limits
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news