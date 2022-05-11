MTS Buoy Workshop Planned for September 2022 in North Carolina

WHAT: MTS Buoy Workshop

THEME: "Moored Systems for the Future Buoy and Mooring System Developments and Advancements to Address the Needs of a Changing World"

WHEN: September 19-22, 2022

WHERE: The University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Coastal Ocean Research & Monitoring Program (CORMP).

The event is a UN Decade of Ocean Science endorsed event.

Registration and info is here: https://mtsociety.memberclicks.net/buoy-workshop-registration-and-sponsorship

Image courtesy MTS