January 29, 2020

World’s First: Wärtsilä Hybrid Propulsion for Bulkers

The self-discharging bulk carriers being built for Aasen Shipping will be the first of their kind to operate with hybrid propulsion. Copyright Aasen Shipping.

The technology solutions provider for the marine and energy markets Wärtsilä has been selected to provide the complete system design and full equipment scope for two new 9300 DWT self-discharging bulk carriers featuring hybrid propulsion.

The Finnish corporation announced that the ships will be the first of their kind to be fitted with a hybrid propulsion solution. They are being built for Norway’s Aasen Shipping at the Royal Bodewes shipyard in the Netherlands. The yard has also designed the vessels. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in December 2019.

Wärtsilä was contacted to determine whether a hybrid installation would be beneficial for these new ships. The company then carried out a detailed study in close cooperation with Aasen Shipping, taking into consideration a broad range of relevant factors. The study determined that the extra initial investment required for the battery installation would be more than offset by the high level of achievable fuel cost savings.

“Wärtsilä’s experience and strong track record with hybrid propulsion solutions form the background to this contract. As a complete hybrid system supplier, we have again custom designed a propulsion arrangement that delivers high efficiency, lower fuel consumption, and optimal environmental sustainability,” says Harald Tillung, Business Development Manager, Wärtsilä Marine.

“We approached Wärtsilä because of their capabilities in delivering hybrid propulsion systems. We appreciate their support throughout the planning and design processes, which has resulted in the best possible solution for these vessels,” says Torbørn Torkelsen, CEO at Aasen Shipping.

The full Wärtsilä scope for each ship includes a Wärtsilä 26 main engine with gearbox and controlled pitch propeller (CPP), a DC switchboard, a battery pack, and a power management system. The equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the yard commencing in mid-2021.

The vessels are bulk carriers fitted with excavators for loading and unloading. The excavators will be electrically powered using the battery pack, which will save fuel and be emissions-free since normally they would be diesel operated.

The investment cost for the hybrid installation is partly supported by Enova SF, the Norwegian government enterprise responsible for the promotion of environmentally-friendly production and consumption of energy.

