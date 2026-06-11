 
New Wave Media

June 11, 2026

DP World Introduces South Korea Seagrass Restoration Initiative

Official launch of the Geoje Seagrass Initiative. © DP World

Official launch of the Geoje Seagrass Initiative. © DP World

DP World has launched its first global seagrass restoration initiative on Geoje Island in South Korea, supporting efforts to restore 2.4 hectares of coastal marine habitat over the next four years and enhancing marine biodiversity. 

The initiative in South Korea was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between DP World, Korea Green Foundation and the Korea Fisheries Resources Agency (FIRA). The MOU establishes a long-term collaboration focused on ongoing monitoring of seagrass meadows, the development of restoration approaches informed by scientific research, and continued cooperation between public, private and community stakeholders in the coastal waters of Dadae Village on Geoje Island.

The partnership was launched on World Ocean Day, with representatives from DP World, Korea Green Foundation, FIRA and the local fishing community helping to transplant approximately 6,000 seagrass shoots along the Dadae coastline. The project aims to restore up to 2.4 hectares of seabed over the next four years and is expected to benefit local communities by supporting marine productivity and fish catch potential. 

Seagrass meadows provide habitat for a wide range of marine species and contribute to the health of coastal ecosystems. They are recognized as an important blue carbon ecosystem because of their ability to absorb and store carbon naturally, making their protection and restoration an area of growing interest among researchers and conservation organizations.

The project will include ongoing monitoring and evaluation activities led by FIRA, alongside community engagement initiatives designed to support long-term stewardship of the restoration site. The partners also intend to build on the Geoje initiative through continued research, community engagement and public awareness activities that support understanding of marine ecosystems and coastal conservation.

This initiative builds on DP World’s broader sustainability efforts to support environmental stewardship and community resilience across Asia Pacific. From our flagship mangrove ecosystem restoration program in Indonesia to watershed rehabilitation initiatives in the Philippines and coral reef restoration in Australia, these efforts reflect a regional commitment to protecting the natural environments that are most critical to local communities. 

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