 
New Wave Media

July 13, 2026

UKSR to Embark on 4th Mission to Survey Deep Sea Minerals

© Glomar Minerals

© Glomar Minerals

Glomar Minerals, Inc., an American seabed minerals company, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary UK Seabed Resources Limited (UKSR) will embark on its fourth major exploration campaign to the Pacific Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) this week.

Nodules found within the Company’s two CCZ license areas are rich in manganese, cobalt, nickel, copper, and rare earths—minerals critical to defense, aerospace, energy, and modern manufacturing. The new 75-day research mission will be the first to gather geological and biological samples in UKSR’s second license area, UK2, in over forty years. This will build on the exploration work already conducted in UK1 since 2015.

By gathering both resource and environmental data on a single campaign, Glomar Minerals continues to build the integrated dataset required to advance toward commercial recovery and bring polymetallic nodules to market. The environmental data collected will contribute to ongoing efforts to understand and minimize the potential impacts of future nodule recovery. Findings from this expedition will be shared through peer-reviewed publications and public databases.

In May 2026, Glomar Minerals announced Project Infinity, a consortium agreement with Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited to build a domestic critical minerals processing facility in the United States. Project Infinity, which has narrowed to four finalist sites across Louisiana, North Carolina, and Texas, is designed to refine polymetallic nodules and terrestrial cobalt into market-ready materials. Nodule samples collected during this campaign will feed directly into processing design work for Project Infinity, an early step toward reducing U.S. reliance on foreign-controlled critical mineral supply chains.

Related News

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Wraps Up Decom Scope at Spirit Energy’s North Sea Field

DeepOcean has completed subsea decommissioning work at Spirit Energy's Seven Seas and Grove West fields in the southern North Sea…

© Adobe Stock/StanleyRevaldo

Deep Sea Mollusks Threatened by Mining Efforts

Over half of mollusc species that cluster around underwater vents and hold promising potential for medicine and technology…

© Teledyne Marine/David Evans and Associates

DEA Receives Teledyne Marine SeaBat T51-R Integrated Dual Head

David Evans and Associates (DEA), a US consulting firm, has taken delivery of Teledyne Marine's SeaBat T51-R Integrated Dual…

DEEP’s Vanguard (Credit: DEEP and Brendan Hall)

DEEP Installs Pilot Subsea Habitat in Florida Keys

DEEP has completed the installation of its Vanguard pilot subsea human habitat at Tennessee Reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary…

© SEABER

SEABER MARVEL Micro-AUV Maps Beach for Littoral Reconnaissance

The integration of an interferometric 3D side-scan sonar (3DSS) into SEABER's MARVEL micro-AUV represents the first time…

Nauticus Robotics Eliminates $4M Debt

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics has strengthened its balance sheet through a debt-for-equity exchange that eliminates approximately…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Future of Sonar Processing
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Purser

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news