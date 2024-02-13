Wednesday, February 14, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 13, 2024

ABL Wraps Up German Subsea Pipeline Survey Job

Castoro10 vessel during AWTI operation on pipeline sections offshore Germany (Credit: ABL)

Castoro10 vessel during AWTI operation on pipeline sections offshore Germany (Credit: ABL)

Global energy and marine consultancy ABL has finalized the marine warranty survey scope in connection with the successful installation of Germany’s Ostsee Anbindungsleitung (OAL) subsea pipeline, with the first gas feed-in expected imminently.

ABL was contracted by Gascade to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services to oversee the transportation and installation (T&I) operations relating to the 50 kilometer long 48-inch subsea pipeline.

The pipeline connects the planned LNG terminal in the port of Mukran with the German pipeline network in Lubmin.

In the future, the pipeline will also be used to feed green hydrogen into the German grid via the Mukran entry point.

“OAL is an important energy infrastructure project which strengthens the security of gas supply in Germany and across Europe. ABL has a long history acting as marine warranty surveyor as well as engineering and marine consultant for the installation of some of the world’s most significant subsea pipeline projects,” says Sergio Leone, ABL’s MWS tender and project manager for the OAL pipeline project.

The above water tie-in was recently completed signaling the end of the subsea construction phase and the successful construction of the OAL within a short timeframe.

"This means that the ambitious goal of enabling gas feed-ins into this pipeline in the winter of 2023/24 has been achieved. This is the contribution we can make as a transmission system operator to improving German and European security of supply and its resilience to crises. Despite a very ambitious schedule, we managed to complete the OAL in record time," said Ulrich Benterbusch, Managing Director of GASCADE.

Day-to-day management of the project was coordinated by ABL’s team in Germany, based in Hamburg.

Onsite attendances were supported by ABL’s wider European network, to ensure operations are resourced with local technical expertise where possible, including using consultants from ABL Germany, Holland, Norway and France.

Related News

(Credit: Inpex)

McDermott and Baker Hughes Install Subsea Infrastructure at Ichthys Field

Engineering company McDermott and Baker Hughes have completed the installation of subsea infrastructure at the Ichthys liquefied…

Connector CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Reels In Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Export Cable Job

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul has signed the export cable contract with Ørsted for its 2.9 GW…

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Yinson Production)

Enauta Set to Receive Key Equipment for Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

The first multiphase pumping subsea system (MPP), that will support oil and gas production at the Atlanta field in Brazil's Santos Basin…

Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, CEO of Optime Subsea (Credit: Optime Subsea)

Optime Subsea Reels In Equinor’s Rosebank Deal

Norway-based Optime Subsea has signed a contract with Equinor for the delivery of its Remote Operated Controls System (ROCS)…

(Credit: Huisman)

Subsea 7 Pipelay Vessel to be Equipped with Huisman’s Crane

Dutch company Huisman has secured a contract from Subsea 7 for the delivery of its 500MT offshore mast crane for one of pipelay…

(Credit: IK Subsea)

IK Subsea to Deliver Pipeline Repair Equipment to Major O&G Contractor in China

Norwegian company IK Subsea and PAG Subsea Technology (Guangzhou) have signed a contract with COOEC Subsea Technology, one…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People, Company & Technology News
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Second Cook

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news