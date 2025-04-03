 
New Wave Media

April 3, 2025

Writing is Thinking

Source: University of Florida

Source: University of Florida

This week, researchers at the University of Florida found that while AI can be a valuable assistant, it falls short of replacing human scientists in many critical areas.

The researchers tested how well popular generative AI models including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Gemini could handle various stages of the research process. They put these AI systems through six stages of academic research – ideation, literature review, research design, documenting results, extending the research and final manuscript production – while limiting any human intervention. What they discovered was a mixed bag of capabilities and limitations.

Still, Japanese company Sakana announced this month that a paper written by its "AI Scientist" passed the peer review process at a top machine learning conference workshop, possibly the first time a fully AI-generated paper has passed the peer review process.

The company said: “We believe that the next generation of AI scientists will usher in a new era of science. The fact that AI can generate entire papers that pass peer review at top machine learning international conference workshops is a sure sign of progress to come. But this is just the beginning. AI will continue to improve, perhaps exponentially. At some point in the future, AI will likely be able to generate papers at or above human levels.”

Comparing AI science with human science is not the ultimate goal, says Sakana. “What is most important is that discoveries made by human and AI science will contribute to human prosperity, such as leading to the treatment of diseases and clarifying the laws that govern the universe.”

Commenting on Sakana’s earlier developments last year, Karin Verspoor, Dean of the School of Computing Technologies, RMIT University, in Australia, pointed out that Sakana claims its AI tool can undertake the complete lifecycle of a scientific experiment at a cost of just US$15 per paper – less than the cost of a scientist’s lunch. One of Verspoor’s concerns is that, if AI-generated papers flood the scientific literature, future AI systems may be trained on AI output and become increasingly ineffectual at innovating.

However, the implications for science go well beyond that. “There are already bad actors in science, including ‘paper mills’ churning out fake papers. This problem will only get worse when a scientific paper can be produced with US$15 and a vague initial prompt. The need to check for errors in a mountain of automatically generated research could rapidly overwhelm the capacity of actual scientists.”

A review by Miryam Naddaf in Nature last week highlights the growing use of AI in the peer review process. “AI systems are already transforming peer review — sometimes with publishers’ encouragement and at other times in violation of their rules. Publishers and researchers alike are testing out AI products to flag errors in the text, data, code and references of manuscripts, to guide reviewers toward more-constructive feedback and to polish their prose. Some new websites even offer entire AI-created reviews with one click.”

The article quotes Carl Bergstrom, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Washington in Seattle. He says if reviewers start relying on AI so that they can skip most of the process of writing reviews, they risk providing shallow analysis. “Writing is thinking,” says Bergstrom.

Related News

(Credit: Miros)

Miros Launches Cloud-based Oil Spill Detection Monitoring Tool

Miros expanded its product line with the launch of the Oil Spill Detection (OSD) Monitoring application in Miros Cloud.Designed…

Exail announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Oceanic Observatory of Madeira's (OOM) to supply a DriX O-16 USV. Credit: Exhail

Exail Announces Sale of USV to Oceanic Observatory of Madeira

Exail announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Oceanic Observatory of Madeira (OOM) to supply a DriX O-16 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV)…

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Brings 3D at Depth Into Its Fold

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has completed the acquisition of 3D at Depth, a subsea services company…

Credit: Clive McMahon, IMOS and SIMS

Grander Canyons

There are subsea canyons far bigger than the Grand Canyon.The Grand Canyon is 6,093 feet (1,857 meters) deep, but the Zhemchug Canyon…

The new SPRINT-Nav family of hybrid acoustic-inertial navigators. Credit: Sonardyne International Ltd

Sonardyne Introduces New Hybrid Acoustic-Inertial Navigator

Sonardyne International Ltd announced the launch of SPRINT-Nav U, the world's smallest hybrid acoustic-inertial navigator…

British sewage contaminates waterways and the oceans. Credit: Adobe Stock/cheekylorns

Sewage Contaminates British Waters

Beneath the gloomy seas off southern England, 400 million mussels encrust ropes hanging from buoys dotted over an area the…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Diesel Technician

● NYC Ferry ● Brooklyn, New York, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news