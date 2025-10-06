 
New Wave Media

October 6, 2025

Yanmar, Sony Form Joint Venture for Underwater Sensing Technology

© Yanmar

© Yanmar

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. and Sony Group Corporation have established a joint venture, YANMAR BLUE TECH Co., Ltd., to advance the development and real-world implementation of underwater sensing technology. The new company, 90% owned by Yanmar Holdings, was established September 8 and has commenced operations as of October 1, 2025.

The joint venture combines the two companies’ expertise to create new technologies and solutions that address marine sustainability issues such as ecosystem conservation and workforce shortages in underwater infrastructure inspections. Its first initiative is a research project to enhance and commercialize remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) used for underwater surveys and hull-cleaning operations.

Growing concern over greenhouse gas emissions from shipping and the spread of invasive organisms attached to hulls has prompted a stricter regulatory response from the International Maritime Organization. Meeting these requirements typically relies on divers to clean hulls, a method that raises safety and labor shortage concerns.

In response, Yanmar is developing a high-pressure water jet ROV that offers a fast cleaning speed, along with a debris collection system capable of filtering and retrieving organic material at the micrometer level. Sony brings advanced technologies to the project, including global-shutter image sensors that enable distortionless high-sensitivity image capture of moving objects, image processing technology adapted for turbidity, particulate matter, and other undersea conditions, and real-time self-position estimation systems.

By integrating Sony’s core technologies into Yanmar’s ROV, the project aims to enable underwater image clarity, 3D data generation, and precise self-positioning in underwater operations. This project hopes to develop a new solution to support safe, stable, and labor-free hull-cleaning operations.

Company overview:

  • Name: YANMAR BLUE TECH Co., Ltd.
  • CEO: Ichiro Fuwa (Seconded from Yanmar Holdings)
  • Established: September 8, 2025
  • Operations started: October 1, 2025
  • Headquarters: 1-32, Chayamachi, Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan
  • Capital: 388.3 million yen
  • Ownership: Yanmar Holdings 90%, Sony Group Corporation 10%
  • Business: Development and real-world implementation of underwater sensing and robotics technologies

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Joins European Seas UXO Cleaning Squad

Fugro has joined the Clearance Activities for Marine Munitions through Efficient Remediation Approaches (CAMMera) consortium…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Oil Firms Urge Brazil to Review Subsea7 - Saipem Merger

Exxon Mobil, Brazilian state-run Petrobras and oil services provider TechnipFMC petitioned the country's antitrust regulator…

© Hefring Marine

IMAS Technology Mitigates Risks for USVs

Once a niche technology, Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) are at the center of a transformation in the maritime industry.

(Credit: FET)

FET Unveils New ROV Control System

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has launched its next generation remotely operated vehicle (ROV) control system – ICE Unity.

© underocean / Adobe Stock

Overfishing Deal Reached After 20 Years of Negotiation

A landmark agreement to curb billions of dollars in subsidies contributing to overfishing came into force on Monday, the…

Source: GEOMAR

Third Phase of Deep-Sea Mining Impact Research Begins

The third phase of the European research project MiningImpact has officially begun. Researchers from nine countries are joining…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigation Transformation
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news