 
New Wave Media

March 27, 2021

TECH FILE: Acoustic Tech Used to Understand Climate Change in the Arctic

  • The R/V Sikuliaq during a cruise to research sea ice in the Beaufort Sea. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach
  • The loss of sea ice in places such as the Beaufort Sea means the loss of a protective barrier for waves near coastlines. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach.
  • The Signature 500 ADCP’s ability to be left to collect data every hour for a year was vital for Thomson’s research. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach.
  • The R/V Sikuliaq during a cruise to research sea ice in the Beaufort Sea. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach The R/V Sikuliaq during a cruise to research sea ice in the Beaufort Sea. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach
  • The loss of sea ice in places such as the Beaufort Sea means the loss of a protective barrier for waves near coastlines. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach. The loss of sea ice in places such as the Beaufort Sea means the loss of a protective barrier for waves near coastlines. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach.
  • The Signature 500 ADCP’s ability to be left to collect data every hour for a year was vital for Thomson’s research. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach. The Signature 500 ADCP’s ability to be left to collect data every hour for a year was vital for Thomson’s research. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach.

Major changes are occurring in the ocean. Climate change and subsequent melting sea ice are not necessarily good changes. Why are acoustic Doppler current profilers an invaluable tool to get a complete picture of the Arctic’s changing wave conditions in the context of climate change?


In the Arctic, the end-of-summer sea ice extent in 2020 was the second-lowest in the last 42 years.

“The ice used to melt out in June or July. Now it melts out in May. It used to come back in September or October. Now the ice comes back in November or December,” says Professor Jim Thomson, Senior Principal Oceanographer at the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Lab and a Professor in the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering.

Jim Thomson readies a fixed mooring equipped with a Signature500 ADCP for deployment in the Beaufort Sea. The instruments were left in situ for a year. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach.

Research necessary as melting ice exposes coastlines to harsh waves and erosion

The implications of the Arctic’s changing sea ice are many. On a global scale, sea ice influences global climate. Within the region, activities such as commercial shipping and naval operations may find life easier with the decline. For local communities, however, the loss of sea ice means the loss of a protective barrier that shelters their homes from harsh waves driven by storms that would otherwise batter and erode coastlines that are not resilient to their impacts.

In a twist, waves along the coast and further offshore may become a more prominent feature as the sea ice continues to decline.


Research on sea ice and the impact of waves

While sea ice lies on the ocean surface, there is less space for waves to form. Any waves that do so find their energy scattered and dissipated by the ice. Historically, winter waves might reach just over half a meter in height, but today they far exceed this. In September 2012 – the year with the lowest recorded end-of-summer sea ice extent – Thomson and colleagues detected waves some 5 m high with a 600 kHz acoustic wave and current profiler (AWAC) mounted on a subsurface mooring in the Beaufort Sea.

Waves can do several things that can expedite ice’s decline. First, waves can erode the ice edge. Second, they can break the ice up.
“Imagine there is a nice big flat sheet of ice, and the waves break it up into lots of bits. Once it’s broken up, it has more surface area exposed to the ocean, and if the oceans warm, the pieces of ice are more likely to melt,” Thomson explains. “There’s a potential feedback mechanism wherein you lose a little bit of ice and make some waves, and those waves eat away at the ice edge or break it up, and so you lose more ice, and then you make bigger waves, and now you’re off and running.”

Thomson’s research in the Arctic has continued. Recently, he and his team paired Nortek Signature500 acoustic Doppler current profilers (ADCPs) mounted on fixed moorings with drifters equipped with Signature1000 ADCPs to get a complete picture of the Arctic’s changing wave conditions.
Research enabled by long-term collection of data on waves, currents and sea ice

“The moorings [equipped with upward-facing Signature500 ADCPs] provide us with a long time series of data. They sit at one place, and watch the world go by,” Thomson says. The instruments, which collect data on the waves, currents and sea ice when it is present, are duty-cycled to record data every hour. “They have been great for power management. It’s really good to be able to have the instruments reliably collecting data for a whole year and retain robustness in the data collection,” Thomson says.

The Signature1000s have also been attached to moorings to assess waves in shallower waters. In the Chukchi Sea, Thomson and Dr Lucia Hošeková captured a four-day-long wave event near the Alaskan coast, allowing them to explore how sea ice dampens the wave’s energy.


“A next-generation acoustic profiler that really moves things forward”

Thomson’s Arctic investigations are continuing, with much of the research being conducted largely made possible by the technical advances being made in the equipment. “The Signature instruments, in general, have been nothing short of a game-changer,” Thomson says, noting the ability of the instrument to capture multiple different types of measurements. “We have a next-generation acoustic profiler that really moves things forward. The data are much cleaner, much higher quality than they used to be.”

Professor Thomson has been researching wave and sea ice conditions in the Arctic for a number of years. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach.


Related News

Dr. Alan Leonardi

Consortium for Ocean Leadership Names Leonardi as President and CEO

Today, the Board of Trustees of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership announced the appointment of Dr. Alan Leonardi as president and CEO…

© Alexey Seafarer/AdobeStock

VIDEO: MarTID Survey Looks at Pandemic’s Impact on Seafarer Training

2020 presented a monumental challenge for many industries and workers, particularly seafarers, as COVID-19 effectively left…

An MH-60S on deck of contracted salvage vessel off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan on March 18, 2021, having just been pulled from the depth of 19,075 ft by NAVSEA Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, (SUPSALV) at the request of the Navy Safety Center to facilitate accident investigation. This depth, a SUPSALV record, achieved using the ROV CURV 21 (painted yellow in background), deep ocean lift line and heave compensated Fly Away Dive System (red equipment behind helicopter). (Photo: U.S. Navy)

US Navy Recovers Downed Helicopter from Record Ocean Depth

The U.S. Navy last week retrieved one of its crashed helicopters from 19,075 feet below the surface of the North Pacific…

Greensea, GRi Simulations Announce Partnership

Greensea Systems has partnered with GRi Simulations to develop a simulation environment for OPENSEA and OPENSEA-enabled control systems.

Kongsberg Maritime’s new HiPAP 602 Positioning Tool will facilitate accurate operations at extreme depths. Image courtesy Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime Launches new HiPAP 602 Ultra Deepwater SSBL Positioning Tool

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) launched its HiPAP 602 Ultra Deepwater SSBL (Super Short Base Line) Positioning Tool, which has been…

Climate activist Shaama Sandooyea holds a placard reading 'Youth Strike For Climate' in support of the climate strike movement. During an underwater protest in the Saya de Malha bank in the Indian Ocean. (© Tommy Trenchard / Greenpeace)

Mauritian Climate Activist Holds Underwater Protest to Protect Seagrass

In a remote stretch of the western Indian Ocean, a 24-year-old Mauritian marine scientist donned a snorkel and dived below…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Severn Marine Technologies, LLC

Developers, manufacturers and applicators of CLEARSIGNAL, a specialized bio-fouling resistant coating for undersea instruments surface platforms and undersea platforms. CLEARSIGNAL is widley used on ADCPs, Undersea Gliders, Mutlibeam Sonars, Optical systems, Seismic Streamers and other undersea instruments.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EcoCTD: A novel underway profiler for high resolution ocean research

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

OUTSIDE MACHINIST - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news