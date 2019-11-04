SGS Acquires UWC and GDS

Subsea Global Solutions (SGS), a commercial diving company, has announced that it has acquired Underwater Contractors Pte. Ltd. (UWC), a prominent commercial diving firm based in Singapore, and Gray Diving Services Pty. Ltd. (GDS), a commercial diving firm based in Sydney, Australia, through separate transactions.

With these two tandem acquisitions, SGS expands its global footprint in the Asia-Pacific region beyond Busan, South Korea, where it had a local office for the last 7 years and increases the number of its home ports worldwide to 13.



