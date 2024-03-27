Acteon Acquired by Private Equity Investors with New CEO in Charge

Acteon Group, the international offshore energy infrastructure services business, has been acquired by private equity investors Buckthorn Partners and One Equity Partners (OEP).

Buckthorn and OEP are making a substantial investment in the business to improve Acteon’s standing with suppliers and customers and enable it to compete even more strongly in its core markets.

The investors’ focus will be on developing Acteon’s capabilities across survey, foundations, moorings, decommissioning and consulting engineering services that support and differentiate the business in the offshore renewable, and offshore oil and gas market sectors.

Brice Bouffard has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Acteon. Brice brings a wealth of business experience highly relevant to Acteon and its key segments.

“Acteon’s products and services are key to the energy transition in constructing, maintaining and supporting offshore energy infrastructure. We are very pleased to acquire Acteon and its market-leading capability in managing offshore renewable, and offshore oil and gas infrastructure. Our ownership will bring stability to the business, and investment and expertise to grow and develop the company,” said Rob Willings, Partner at Buckthorn.

Acteon provides specialist engineering, services and technology to companies who develop and own offshore energy infrastructure across all phases of the lifecycle. The business was established in 1989 and employs 2,300 staff operating from 58 locations across 14 countries worldwide.