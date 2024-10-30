Wednesday, October 30, 2024
 
Acteon and Applied Fiber to Optimize Mooring Solutions for Oil and Gas, Floating Wind

(Credit: Acteon)

(Credit: Acteon)

Acteon, through its moorings and anchors business line, InterMoor, and Applied Fiber have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on mooring solutions for various global offshore markets, from oil and gas to gigawatt-scale floating offshore wind.

Through the MoU, the companies agree to jointly explore developing optimized mooring solutions using Applied Fiber’s socketed termination technology for fiber ropes and Acteon’s mooring experience.

Another area of joint work will be the field of real-time condition monitoring of mooring lines.

Both MoU partners will jointly develop concepts for exporting real-time condition monitoring data directly from the mooring lines for integration into digital twin models to reduce the risk of mooring line failure.

“Teaming up with Applied Fiber is a sensible step which will allow us to deliver an even more standardized and intelligent rope-based mooring solution, a crucial element, especially in the context of large permanent systems for floating wind farms,” said Tom Fulton, Head of Renewables and Mooring Development at Acteon.

“This is an incredible opportunity for both companies, each a leader in their respective fields. Our complementary technologies including Acteon’s extensive operational knowledge will undoubtedly lead to new solutions for an emerging market with very different requirements,” added Richard Campbell, CEO at Applied Fiber.

