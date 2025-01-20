Tuesday, January 21, 2025
 
ADNOC Targets Quantum Technology for CCS

Source: TII

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and ASPIRE, both part of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), have signed their first research and development agreement with ADNOC to tackle critical challenges in carbon storage monitoring and battery optimization using quantum technology.

The project marks the first milestone in a wider collaboration that will include joint initiatives in autonomous robotics, propulsion systems and cutting-edge technologies for renewable and sustainable energy.

By combining TII’s expertise in advanced quantum sensing, ASPIRE’s strategic vision, and ADNOC’s expertise in energy solutions, the partnership will explore how the technology can be scaled for real-world impact and commercialization while advancing sustainable energy solutions.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is vital for reducing CO₂ emissions, but monitoring storage sites remains challenging. The partnership will use TII’s quantum sensing technology to detect subtle environmental changes, such as shifts in magnetic or electrical properties, enhancing safety, preventing leaks, and improving the long-term reliability of CCS systems.

As batteries are the key player in addressing the intermittency issues associated with renewable energy, the need for sustainable lifecycle management and efficient battery recycling and reuse has grown. The project aims to create a reliable, non-invasive way to measure how batteries perform during operation.

By analyzing the magnetic fields generated by batteries, researchers will develop advanced models to predict their remaining lifespans. These insights will help improve battery sorting, optimize recycling processes, and support more sustainable energy storage solutions.

