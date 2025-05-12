AeroVironment and BlueHalo Complete Transaction

AeroVironment, Inc. announced the successful completion of the transaction between AeroVironment, Inc. and BlueHalo, LLC, advancing its position as a global defense technology leader with integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber.

AV brings together proven systems and next-generation technologies to deliver integrated capabilities across every domain of modern warfare. Its systems include autonomous uncrewed systems, precision strike and defensive systems, including AV’s suite of counter-UAS solutions across radio frequency, directed energy and kinetic defeat technologies, space technologies, and cyber and advanced solutions. These capabilities are unified by advanced autonomy, mission software, and command and control systems that enable faster coordination, responsiveness, and decision-making at the tactical edge.

As previously announced, Wahid Nawabi will continue to serve as Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of AV. The combined leadership team includes experienced executives from both organizations, bringing together deep expertise across autonomy, space systems, cyber operations, and defense technology.

To align with customer missions and AV’s financial reporting structure, the company will operate in two business segments: