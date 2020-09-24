 
New Wave Media

September 24, 2020

Aggressive Killer Whales Batter Sailboats off Spain and Portugal, Maritime Authorities Warn

  • Sailors say a pod of nine orcas rammed their boat and bit their keel for more than an hour in late July in the Strait of Gibraltar off the coast of Spain. (Submitted by Victoria Morris )
  • Sailor and biology graduate Victoria Morris says if stress and lack of food are causing orcas to attack boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, then something needs to be done to help them. (Submitted by Victoria Morris )
  • Sailors say a pod of nine orcas rammed their boat and bit their keel for more than an hour in late July in the Strait of Gibraltar off the coast of Spain. (Submitted by Victoria Morris ) Sailors say a pod of nine orcas rammed their boat and bit their keel for more than an hour in late July in the Strait of Gibraltar off the coast of Spain. (Submitted by Victoria Morris )
  • Sailor and biology graduate Victoria Morris says if stress and lack of food are causing orcas to attack boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, then something needs to be done to help them. (Submitted by Victoria Morris ) Sailor and biology graduate Victoria Morris says if stress and lack of food are causing orcas to attack boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, then something needs to be done to help them. (Submitted by Victoria Morris )

Orcas behavior of battering sailboats off Spain and Portugal baffles experts

There are many mysteries in the maritime environment.  For Sailors along Spain and Portugal’s Atlantic coastline, there has been a recent series of puzzling incidents involving apparently aggressive orcas.

While orcas are not known to attack humans, they can cause damage to boats.  In a series of incidents along the Spanish and Portuguese coasts between Gibraltar and Galicia, groups of orcas have been recorded swimming near sailboats and other vessels, and in some cases acting together in such a way as the people on those boats thought themselves to be in grave danger.

The Spanish Maritime Search and Rescue Agency, Salvamento Maritimo, has reported multiple sailing vessels yachts have been damaged by encounters with orcas.

According to the New York Times, the Spanish Ministry of Ecology recorded 13 orca encounters since mid-August off the coast of Galicia alone.

Several sailing vessels, including Urki 1, Amadeus, and the Spanish Navy's racing boat Mirfak, had to be towed into port by Salvamento Maritime rescue vessels because of significant damage to their steering gear.  

On July 29, a vessel off Cape Trafalgar reported that it was surrounded by nine orcas that rammed the hull for over an hour, turning the boat around, damaging the propulsion system and disabling the rudder.  The boat radioed authorities to report it was “under attack” by killer whales.  On Sept. 11, a yacht was being transported from Spain to the UK and was rammed more than a dozen times by Orcas, lost steering and had to be towed into port to make repairs.  

Some witness reported that the killer whales communicated with one another with extremely loud and high-pitched noises as they were battering the vessels.

Orcas swim behind a sailboat as it's being towed to safety after what crewmembers describe as a killer whale attack. (Submitted by Victoria Morris)

In a report published by the Guardian newspaper, Victoria Morris, a biology graduate student and crewmember aboard one of the boats, said she felt like the attack was coordinated. “The noise was really scary. They were ramming the keel, there was this horrible echo, I thought they could capsize the boat. And this deafening noise as they communicated, whistling to each other. It was so loud that we had to shout."
Her four-person crew radioed the coastguard with a distress call about an “Orca Attack.”  The authorities were astonished.  “You’re saying you’re under attack from orca?” the coastguard replied.

When they were towed into port, they found their keel was covered in bite marks and two-thirds of the rudder was torn away.
Orcas are the largest members of the dolphin family, and can grow to be 30 feet long and weight 6 tons.  Like dolphins, they are intelligent and social, and can follow boats.  

Over-fishing has affected the orcas’ food stocks, resulting in a decline in the population of orcas, and increased maritime traffic in the vicinity of the busy Increased sea lanes near Straits of Gibraltar have negatively impacted their habitat.

Marine biologists think this activity is confined to a single pod of killer whales, because it is highly unlikely that such unusual behavior would occur simultaneously with different pods. Scientists don’t know if the orcas are angry, confused, or just being “playful.”  Their presence in these waters during the summer months is normal as they follow their favorite food, bluefin tuna. Humans can accidently or intentionally harass marine mammals-- it is illegal to purposefully harass marine mammals.  However, experts say this apparently aggressive behavior by this group of orcas is extremely rare.

There are no known cases of humans being attacked and killed by orcas in the wild.  But Spanish maritime authorities are not taking any chances. 

They have warned mariners to “keep a distance” from any orcas.

Email

Related News

“Environmental’ limits are available which are aimed at reducing underwater noise emissions without imposing onerous design limitations and the need to put damping on every panel, stiffener & dinner plate.” Jesse Spence, President, NCE

Mitigating Underwater Noise

Noise Control Engineering, LLC (NCE) recently completed an underwater radiated noise study for Washington State Ferries (WSF)…

Touch screen controls allow pilots to press one button to select a new tool and let the ROV do the rest. Images from TechnipFMC.

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency

Efforts to increase remote capability often go hand in hand with increasing ROV residency. But exactly what form residency takes is diverging.

The Riptide UUV-12. Photo: BAE Systems

Vehicle Launch: Riptide UUV-12 takes BAE Systems into Medium UUV Sector

BAE Systems unveiled the newest addition to its unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) portfolio, the RiptideTM UUV-12, a 12-inch…

Retired Navy Rear Admiral and Deputy NOAA administrator Tim Gallaudet meets with scientists at NOAA’s National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center in 2018 in Boulder, Colorado. Credit: NOAA

Interview: RDML Gallaudet Steers NOAA’s Path Toward Uncrewed Maritime Systems

NOAA and the United States Navy recently signed a new agreement to jointly expand the development and operations of unmanned…

One of VUVI AS's ROVs. (Image: DNV GL)

"World First": Remote In-water Ship Surveys via ROV

As COVID-19 continues to challenge many business plans and practices, the advent of remote inspection techniques is growing in popularity.

© ohrim / Adobe Stock

How Coral, Mangroves and Seagrass Could be Affected by the Mauritius Oil Spill

Sometimes bad things happen in the worst possible places – like the MV Wakashio running aground on shallow reefs off the…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Install Srl

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news