 
New Wave Media

November 23, 2020

Airmar Debuts Chirp-Ready Cavity Mount Transducer

Airmar Technology introduces its CM510L Cavity Mount Transducer, a 3 kW Chirp-ready transducer with low frequency (25-50 kHz) Chirp capabilities.

Airmar Technology introduces its CM510L Cavity Mount Transducer, a 3 kW Chirp-ready transducer with low frequency (25-50 kHz) Chirp capabilities.

Airmar Technology introduces its CM510L Cavity Mount Transducer, a 3 kW Chirp-ready transducer with low frequency (25-50 kHz) Chirp capabilities.

Ideally suited for commercial fishing applications where bottom discrimination and target resolution of bottom-fish species are critical to success, the CM510L includes the popular 28 kHz, 38 kHz and 50 kHz fishing frequencies, plus all other frequencies in the band.

“We wanted to develop a comprehensive transducer for commercial fishing,” said Jennifer Matsis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The CM510L delivers the most popular fishing frequencies in one housing, eliminating the need for multiple transducers on the boat. This one transducer delivers deepwater Chirp performance for vessels targeting deep bottom species.”

The CM510L operates in Chirp mode or on discrete frequencies, and includes a fast-response water temperature sensor. It also includes Airmar’s patented Xducer ID technology, which enables the transducer to transmit important data about itself automatically to the connected echosounder. The CM510L is offered in a urethane housing designed for custom wet box external mounting.

Related News

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity to Expand Armada Fleet with 'World's Largest' Robotic Vessels

Marine and offshore survey company Ocean Infinity, which recently announced plans to build the world's largest fleet of unmanned…

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

Credit: ORE Catapult

In a World's First, Spider-like Robot Deployed on Offshore Wind Turbine

In what has been described as a "world's first" a spider-like robot recently achieved its first blade walk an offshore wind turbine in the UK…

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThC_ZnXMnBA

VIDEO: Dive Completes Sea Trials with Kraken’s Pressure Tolerant Batteries

Kraken Robotics reports that Quincy, Mass.-based Dive Technologies completed successful sea trials of a Large Displacement…

Broad mapping profile of new 500 m detached reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Ocean Discovery: 500m Tall Coral Reef Discovered in the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists have discovered a massive detached coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef, the first to be discovered in over 120 years…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DenAr Ocean Engineering Ltd

Main activities of DenAr Ocean Engineering Ltd. cover bathymetric, oceanographic, geological, geophysical and geotechnical investigations.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news