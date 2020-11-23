Airmar Debuts Chirp-Ready Cavity Mount Transducer

Airmar Technology introduces its CM510L Cavity Mount Transducer, a 3 kW Chirp-ready transducer with low frequency (25-50 kHz) Chirp capabilities.

Ideally suited for commercial fishing applications where bottom discrimination and target resolution of bottom-fish species are critical to success, the CM510L includes the popular 28 kHz, 38 kHz and 50 kHz fishing frequencies, plus all other frequencies in the band.

“We wanted to develop a comprehensive transducer for commercial fishing,” said Jennifer Matsis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The CM510L delivers the most popular fishing frequencies in one housing, eliminating the need for multiple transducers on the boat. This one transducer delivers deepwater Chirp performance for vessels targeting deep bottom species.”

The CM510L operates in Chirp mode or on discrete frequencies, and includes a fast-response water temperature sensor. It also includes Airmar’s patented Xducer ID technology, which enables the transducer to transmit important data about itself automatically to the connected echosounder. The CM510L is offered in a urethane housing designed for custom wet box external mounting.



