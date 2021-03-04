 
New Wave Media

March 4, 2021

Aleron Manager Takes on The Great Scottish Triathlon for Local Charity

Scott Munro (Photo: Aleron Limited)

Scott Munro (Photo: Aleron Limited)

Scott Munro, Technical Manager at Aleron Limited, specialists in complete ROV solutions, has created a new sporting challenge named, The Great Scottish Triathlon, to raise funds for local charity Grampian Disability Sport.

Exceeding traditional triathlon distances, Munro will take on the mammoth challenge of a 28.5-mile standing paddleboard across Loch Ness, followed by a 585-mile cycle along the North Coast 500 route, concluding with a 95-mile run along the West Highland Way. Munro adapted the traditional triathlon format of swim, cycle, run to include stand up paddle boarding as a substitute for swimming, due to current lockdown restrictions preventing him from training in local leisure facilities. The triathlon is set to take place in July of this year and Munro’s goal is to complete the challenge within an impressive six days.

Scott Munro, Technical Manager, Aleron Limited, said “I have been taking part in triathlons since getting the bug for them back in 2005, eventually working my way up to complete seven iron distance races. I wanted to do something special as a charity event for Grampian Disability Sport, although I was unable to find the right challenge I was looking for. I then decided to devise my own, and The Great Scottish Triathlon was born.”

Munro chose to dedicate this epic challenge to a charity that would support his local community and where he could see the benefits of their work first-hand. Grampian Disability Sport (GDS) are a charitable organization made up of athletes, parents, sports development professionals, coaches and people with an interest in disability sport. GDS aim to ensure that high quality sporting opportunities are on offer throughout Grampian, and that people with disabilities across the region are given the opportunity to reach their potential in sport.

Pauline Stirling BEM, Vice Chair GDS, said, “We are so grateful to Scott for taking on this incredibly difficult challenge in aid of Grampian Disability Sport. It’s such a massive undertaking for him and his family with months of training and organizing support for the challenge in this particularly hard time. GDS hope that people from far and wide hear about his quest and join us in supporting him throughout his journey. The funds Scott raises will be put to very good use in supporting the participants and athletes we work with, as well as helping to develop more high quality inclusive and accessible opportunities.”

Fundraising for the challenge kicked off in March with Munro already receiving generous support from his friends and colleagues in the industry for his sporting efforts. Donations can be made at the following link: The Great Scottish Triathlon Fundraising Page.

To become a Corporate Sponsor and to find out more about The Great Scottish Triathlon, visit: https://www.scottishtriathlon.co.uk/

Related News

© tonguy324

Israel Widens Search for Oil Spill Culprit After Ruling Out Ship in Greece

Israel on Sunday broadened its search for the ship behind an oil spill that blackened its beaches with tar after investigators…

Shea Quinn (Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Webb Research Hires Quinn, Goodrich

Teledyne Marine announced it has hired two new members to the Teledyne Webb Research Glider team. Shea Quinn joins the team…

Nina Mahmoudian (center) and her students have developed an underwater glider that can operate silently and in confined spaces, ideal for conducting biology or climate studies without disturbing wildlife. (Purdue University photo/Jared Pike)

Team at Purdue Advances Work on New Glider, ROUGHIE

A team of researchers at Purdue University are working on enhancing glider technology to make the study of the world's waterways…

The enhanced winch control provides a safe, efficient and reliable way of deploying water sampling equipment at depths up to 5,000 meters in even the roughest sea conditions. Photo courtesy ABB

Tech File: Enhanced Active Heave Winch Control

Hawboldt Industries installed an ABB winch drive with in-built active heave compensation (AHC) software at the heart of a…

Two gliders were deployed near the A-68a iceberg near South Georgia. (Photo: Povl Abrahamsen / BAS)

Gliders Probe Huge Iceberg's Impact on Penguin Island's Ecosystem

For the next four months, robotic submersible vehicles will swim the frigid, choppy waters around South Georgia island, gathering…

(Photo: Ørsted)

Europe's Offshore Wind Investments to Keep Growing After Record Year

Offshore wind investments in the European Union and Britain in 2020 were more than double the level projected at the start…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

D Appolonia S.p.A.

D’Appolonia is a multi-discipline engineering company providing services to the oil and gas industry. The firm is the engineering arm of RINA Group, the Italian Class Society. We are highlighting our capabilities in offshore geohazards and geotechnical engineering…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news