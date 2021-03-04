Aleron Manager Takes on The Great Scottish Triathlon for Local Charity

Scott Munro, Technical Manager at Aleron Limited, specialists in complete ROV solutions, has created a new sporting challenge named, The Great Scottish Triathlon, to raise funds for local charity Grampian Disability Sport.

Exceeding traditional triathlon distances, Munro will take on the mammoth challenge of a 28.5-mile standing paddleboard across Loch Ness, followed by a 585-mile cycle along the North Coast 500 route, concluding with a 95-mile run along the West Highland Way. Munro adapted the traditional triathlon format of swim, cycle, run to include stand up paddle boarding as a substitute for swimming, due to current lockdown restrictions preventing him from training in local leisure facilities. The triathlon is set to take place in July of this year and Munro’s goal is to complete the challenge within an impressive six days.

Scott Munro, Technical Manager, Aleron Limited, said “I have been taking part in triathlons since getting the bug for them back in 2005, eventually working my way up to complete seven iron distance races. I wanted to do something special as a charity event for Grampian Disability Sport, although I was unable to find the right challenge I was looking for. I then decided to devise my own, and The Great Scottish Triathlon was born.”

Munro chose to dedicate this epic challenge to a charity that would support his local community and where he could see the benefits of their work first-hand. Grampian Disability Sport (GDS) are a charitable organization made up of athletes, parents, sports development professionals, coaches and people with an interest in disability sport. GDS aim to ensure that high quality sporting opportunities are on offer throughout Grampian, and that people with disabilities across the region are given the opportunity to reach their potential in sport.

Pauline Stirling BEM, Vice Chair GDS, said, “We are so grateful to Scott for taking on this incredibly difficult challenge in aid of Grampian Disability Sport. It’s such a massive undertaking for him and his family with months of training and organizing support for the challenge in this particularly hard time. GDS hope that people from far and wide hear about his quest and join us in supporting him throughout his journey. The funds Scott raises will be put to very good use in supporting the participants and athletes we work with, as well as helping to develop more high quality inclusive and accessible opportunities.”

Fundraising for the challenge kicked off in March with Munro already receiving generous support from his friends and colleagues in the industry for his sporting efforts. Donations can be made at the following link: The Great Scottish Triathlon Fundraising Page.

To become a Corporate Sponsor and to find out more about The Great Scottish Triathlon, visit: https://www.scottishtriathlon.co.uk/