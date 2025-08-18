 
New Wave Media

August 18, 2025

SMD Announces Kenny Liu as New CEO

Kenny Liu, new CEO at SMD. © SMD

Kenny Liu, new CEO at SMD. © SMD

Pioneering subsea technology and services company, SMD, has announced the appointment of Kenny Liu as its new chief executive officer.

Kenny succeeds Julian Zhu, whose decade in the role saw the company’s profit and turnover increase year on year for the past five years. He also navigated the pandemic, led the establishment of SMD’s innovation division and oversaw the expansion of the company’s UK facilities.

Kenny’s appointment signals a commitment to continuity and a bold strategic vision for SMD, as it progresses toward its target of USD$121 million (£90 million) turnover by 2027. 

“Kenny brings a sharp commercial focus, deep industry insight, and a clear passion for our mission,” said Mike Jones, chair at SMD. “Alongside his previous roles with Dynex and TEC, he has a strong track record supporting our global operations and working closely with our senior team. This makes him perfectly placed to deliver on the next stage of our vision and strategic aims."

“SMD is known across the industry for its commitment to engineering excellence underwater. I am proud to be taking on this role as CEO at such a pivotal time for the business," added Kenny.

“Our team is delivering market-leading solutions to clients across the globe, and my focus will remain on building strong customer partnerships, accelerating innovation, and creating the operational resilience needed for continued sustainable growth.”

