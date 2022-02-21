 
New Wave Media

February 21, 2022

Applied Acoustics Delivers Pair of USBL Systems to GEOxyz

  • Image courtesy applied acoustics
  • Image courtesy applied acoustics Image courtesy applied acoustics

Family-run subsea acoustics experts, applied acoustics has partnered with GEOxyz, a specialist marine company, implementing the Nexus 2 USBL systems with 2780 directional transceivers on their survey vessels, with unmatched increases in speed and performance.

Wim Van Huele, Tender Manager, GEOxyz, said: “You want your operations to be as inexpensive as possible, with as high margin as possible, and as little downtime as possible, and aae’s equipment delivers this. In the case of the Nexus 2, the ease of integration into the whole spread of equipment used in our operations meant it was very easy to train staff quickly on the new systems.”

GEOxyz, who are based in Belgium, with operations around the North Sea and the Baltics, provide comprehensive offshore geophysical, geotechnical, and hydrographic surveys mainly in renewables, and oil & gas sectors.

Related News

(Photo: Dawson Roth / U.S. Navy)

US Eyes 100-strong Mideast Sea Drone Fleet

The United States Navy and security partners will patrol Middle East waters with 100 unmanned vessels next year to improve deterrence against attacks…

© Romolo Tavani/AdobeStock

European Group Lifts Funding to $4.6B to Prevent Plastic Pollution in Seas

A group of European development banks plan to double its funding for global efforts to stop plastic waste from polluting…

© makibestphoto / Adobe Stock

Intelatus: The long-tenured, New Name in Market Intel & Planning

Intelatus Global Partners is a new name in energy, marine and industrial market analysis and strategic planning, a ‘new name’…

(Photo: Ohio Department of Natural Resources)

Fish Spotted After 81 Years

Field staff from Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) were very surprised when they caught a Longhead Darter fish…

Figure 1: Satellite ocean color image of Ring Sylvia and the NBC Retroflection on 18 January 2022. Image courtesy Woods Hole Group

First North Brazil Current Ring of 2022 Forms Offshore Suriname and French Guiana

Woods Hole Group’s (WHG) EddyWatch team monitors and reports on Ring Sylvia*, the first North Brazil Current (NBC) ring to…

Transocean's Offshore Drilling Rig to Drill Carbon Injection Well in Norway

Offshore oil and gas drilling firm Transocean said Tuesday that one of its drilling rigs would later this year be used for…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Simrad

Navico develops and markets high-quality products and systems for safety, navigation and environmental monitoring. Today we offer a range of sophisticated auto steering, navigation, safety products and oil spill detection for vessels of all sizes, from small vessels…
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Easytrak Pyxis, the Ready-to-Use USBL System with Integrated INS for Motion Compensation and Heading Performance

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Captain

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news