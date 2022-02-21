Applied Acoustics Delivers Pair of USBL Systems to GEOxyz

Family-run subsea acoustics experts, applied acoustics has partnered with GEOxyz, a specialist marine company, implementing the Nexus 2 USBL systems with 2780 directional transceivers on their survey vessels, with unmatched increases in speed and performance.

Wim Van Huele, Tender Manager, GEOxyz, said: “You want your operations to be as inexpensive as possible, with as high margin as possible, and as little downtime as possible, and aae’s equipment delivers this. In the case of the Nexus 2, the ease of integration into the whole spread of equipment used in our operations meant it was very easy to train staff quickly on the new systems.”

GEOxyz, who are based in Belgium, with operations around the North Sea and the Baltics, provide comprehensive offshore geophysical, geotechnical, and hydrographic surveys mainly in renewables, and oil & gas sectors.



