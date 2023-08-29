Wednesday, August 30, 2023
 
Apply Today: The MTR100 Application Closes August 31

The “MTR100” is Marine Technology Reporter’s (MTR) annual ranking and reporting on the 100 most dynamic and interesting companies, people and technologies serving  the global subsea sector. Now in its 18th year, the MTR100 has become the most anticipated edition of Marine Technology Reporter every year, and MTR remains the world’s largest, audited circulation publication serving the sector. To be considered for inclusion, you must apply. Deadline is August 31, 2023.

(Image: Sercel)

Sercel Extends its OBN Portfolio

CGG announced that Sercel now has a complete portfolio of seabed nodal solutions for all water depths down to 6,000 m to…

Cellula's Solus-XR XLUUV undergoes its inaugural sea trials off the shores of West Vancouver, B.C. on August 29, 2023. (Photo: CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.)

Cellula Robotics Starts Trials for Its XLUUV

Canadian marine technology company Cellula Robotics announced it has commenced sea trials of its Solus-XR extra large unmanned…

Margo Newcombe (Photo: VideoRay)

Margo Newcombe Joins VideoRay as Marketing VP

Underwater robotic systems company VideoRay announced it has hired Margo Newcombe as vice president, marketing and partner…

(Photo: Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables Awarded Cable Contract for Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

Hellenic Cables announced it has been awarded an EPCI contract for the grid interconnection of the Western Offshore Substation…

© fischers / Adobe Stock

Plastic Levels in Lake Geneva as High as World's Oceans

, nestled at the foot of the Alps, has long been considered as a near-pristine body of water, but new research has found…

The 10km wide Petermann Fjord in northern Greenland. The author’s icebreaker ship is a small dot in the middle. The cliffs on either side are a kilometer high. In the distance is the ‘ice tongue’ of the glacier flowing into the fjord. Martin Jakobsson, CC BY-SA

To Predict Future Sea Level Rise, We Need Accurate Maps of the World’s Most Remote Fjords

Understanding how glaciers interact with the ocean is akin to piecing together a colossal jigsaw puzzle. And on various icebreaker…

Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
The Evolution – not Revolution – of Seabed Mapping
