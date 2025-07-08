FET Appoints OGEQUIP As Subsea Operations Partner in Brazil

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has appointed OGEQUIP to represent its subsea operations in Brazil, strengthening FET’s position in South America. Under the partnership, OGEQUIP will deliver FET’s Subsea Technologies product line business development, technical and administrative support.

Headquartered in Macaé, Rio de Janeiro, OGEQUIP specialises in providing maintenance solutions, equipment sales and products for the oil and gas sector. The company will apply its expertise and collaborate with FET to create solutions tailored to customer demands, including onshore and offshore operations and technical support.