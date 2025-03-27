 
New Wave Media

March 27, 2025

Aquaterra Energy to Deliver Well Intervention Equipment off Nigeria

Illustration (Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Illustration (Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Offshore engineering solutions firm Aquaterra Energy has secured a multi-million-dollar contract with Intrepid Energy Limited (IEL) to deliver a bespoke subsea well intervention equipment package for a project in Nigeria.

Aquaterra Energy will supply a turnkey well access package that will help enable IEL to conduct intervention operations across multiple mature oil wells in the region, supporting enhanced reservoir production.

The contract includes the supply of a complete seabed-to-surface intervention system and package, spanning from the subsea tree to surface intervention equipment.

Key components include Aquaterra Energy’s TRT tieback tooling, which provides production bore and annular access, a lightweight well pressure control system, and an ISO 13628-7 qualified open water intervention riser with an integrated tensioning system.

In addition to equipment provision, Aquaterra Energy will also deliver ongoing offshore engineering support throughout the project.

The project is set to support intervention operations over multiple years, with Aquaterra Energy providing ongoing technical expertise, with a dedicated team of engineers providing ongoing service support throughout the project.

"Our expertise in offshore engineering allows us to develop tailored intervention solutions that address the operational challenges of subsea well access. This system has been engineered for efficiency, ease of deployment, and safety, helping IEL optimize intervention activities across Nigeria while reducing costs.

“By delivering a complete, integrated package, we are simplifying complex operations and enabling operators to maximise production potential,” said Andrew McDowell, Delivery Director at Aquaterra Energy.

“By combining Aquaterra’s technical expertise with our deep understanding of the local operating environment, we’re confident this collaboration will enhance production outcomes and create lasting value for our operations in the region,” added Engr Seun Alonge, CEO at Intrepid Energy Limited.

Related News

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Nexans to Supply Subsea Cables for Three French Offshore Wind Farms

Nexans has secured a framework agreement with Réseau de Transport d'Électricité (RTE) for the design, manufacturing, and supply of HVDC cables…

OPT's PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)

OPT to Deliver AI-Driven PowerBuoy to US Customer

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured a contract for an AI-capable PowerBuoy for an immediate delivery in the United…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Hellenic Cables, Asso.subsea Get Dunkerque Offshore Wind Farm’s Cabling Job

Hellenic Cables and Asso.subsea have secured a turnkey contract by Réseau de Transport d’ Électricité (RTE) to supply and…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Unveils Integrated Cable Monitoring Platform

NKT has launched an integrated cable monitoring platform designed to support continuous operation of on- and offshore power…

© Old Man Stocker / Adobe Stock

Petrogas, Gasunie to Explore Reusing North Sea Pipelines for Green Hydrogen

Dutch natural gas infrastructure and transportation company Gasunie and Petrogas Transportation plan to jointly investigate…

(Credit: Fugro)

Lloyd's Register, Fugro Agree Simpler USV Certification Process

Lloyd's Register (LR) and Fugro have signed a block fee agreement to streamline the in-service certification and maintenance…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marine Diesel Technician

● NYC Ferry ● Brooklyn, New York, United States

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news