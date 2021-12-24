Argeo Scores Ultra-deepwater AUV Work for Undisclosed Customer

Norway-based Argeo revealed it has signed a contract to perform ultra-deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) work for an undisclosed customer.

The first SeaRaptor Alpha is scheduled to commence work directly after completing sea acceptance trials and delivery to Argeo. The project will commence in March 2022 with an estimated completion in April. Argeo did not say where the work will be performed.

"We are pleased to announce this project as it requires the highest-quality and detail and the requirement of Ultra Deep-Water vehicles to get the job done," said Argeo CEO, Trond Crantz. "The project will prove the SeaRaptor product near the very limits of its build specification and make use of all the high-quality sensors integrated into the vehicle We are very excited that our first SeaRaptor is continuing with commercial operations having completed a rigorous test program beforehand."

Argeo currently has three high specification AUVs. The AUV is modular and very mobile with supporting systems which can be strategically placed in Argeo’s main Geomarkets for rapid deployment serving our global customers with state-of-the-art technology and data. All data collected is processed onboard the AUV using onboard-postprocessing and mosaicking software to allow quick turnaround during missions and improved decision making for the customer.