 
New Wave Media

December 24, 2021

Argeo Scores Ultra-deepwater AUV Work for Undisclosed Customer

(Image: Argeo)

(Image: Argeo)

Norway-based Argeo revealed it has signed a contract to perform ultra-deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) work for an undisclosed customer.

The first SeaRaptor Alpha is scheduled to commence work directly after completing sea acceptance trials and delivery to Argeo. The project will commence in March 2022 with an estimated completion in April. Argeo did not say where the work will be performed.

"We are pleased to announce this project as it requires the highest-quality and detail and the requirement of Ultra Deep-Water vehicles to get the job done," said Argeo CEO, Trond Crantz. "The project will prove the SeaRaptor product near the very limits of its build specification and make use of all the high-quality sensors integrated into the vehicle We are very excited that our first SeaRaptor is continuing with commercial operations having completed a rigorous test program beforehand."

Argeo currently has three high specification AUVs. The AUV is modular and very mobile with supporting systems which can be strategically placed in Argeo’s main Geomarkets for rapid deployment serving our global customers with state-of-the-art technology and data. All data collected is processed onboard the AUV using onboard-postprocessing and mosaicking software to allow quick turnaround during missions and improved decision making for the customer.

Related News

The 82- foot long S/V Iris tied up at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution dock, moored next to WHOI’s R/V Armstrong. The Iris departed Woods Hole on December 14, and will spend the next two months deploying about 78 Argo floats in the South Atlantic, before finishing its epic voyage back in Brest, France. Credit: Blue Observer

Argo Float Release Via Sailboat Sets Sustainability Mark

NOAA and partners have joined together to launch approximately 100 new Argo floats across the Atlantic Ocean to collect data that supports ocean…

Blue Ocean Seismic Services swarm concept, illustration. Image from Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Sourcing Seismic with Subsea Swarms

Swarm behavior of underwater vehicles has long been on the wish list. Couple that with collecting seismic data and you have an interesting challenge.

A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) sails in the Gulf of Aqaba off of Jordan's coast, Dec. 12, during exercise Digital Horizon. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command began operationally testing the USV as part of an initiative to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. 5th Fleet operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Deandre Dawkins)

NAVCENT Launches Saildrone in Gulf of Aqaba for Exercise Digital Horizon

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) began operationally testing a new unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the Gulf of Aqaba, Dec.

All images courtesy Dr. George Papalambrou, Assistant Professor, School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, National Technical University of Athens

Meet NOUS: An Underwater ‘Artificial Mind’

The establishment of Maritime Protective Areas (MPA) and marine archaeological sites has been an objective of the Ministries…

“We’re building standardization to enable a rapid expansion of sensing in the ocean. (Traditionally) every sensor, every piece of hardware is different, with a different protocol, and a different connector. If you try to put them together, things get ugly quick, and everything turns into an engineering project. Engineering projects are great for engineers, (but) they’re bad for almost everybody else (because) they cost a lot of time and money.” Tim Janssen, CEO , Sofar Ocean Technologies. Image

Inside Sofar Ocean Technologies' Epic Quest to Open Ocean Data

Tim Janssen, CEO, Sofar Ocean Technologies, discusses this real-time ocean intelligence platform’s quest to collect, network…

The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating Offshore Wind

After being very much on the margins of the offshore wind industry, floating offshore wind now appears to be ready to hit the mainstream.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Khurram Engineering Co.

Khurram Engineering Co. was established in year 2002 and today we are an established organization engaged in research and development work. We can offer complete ICCP Systems for Commercial and Naval vessels and marine structures like berths and piers. We can also…
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

QYSEA + Water Linked: Mini DVL Makes a Big Impression on Small ROVs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Project Superintendent

● Bremerton, WA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Environmental Health and Safety Manager

● Bremerton, WA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news