 
New Wave Media

June 7, 2021

Argeo Buys Two SeaRaptor AUVs

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Norwegian subsea offshore service company Argeo has procured two Teledyne Gavia SeaRaptor 6,000-meter-rated autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), Teledyne Marine Vehicles, a business of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced.

The two SeaRaptor AUVs will contribute to Argeo’s growing fleet of AUVs and will enable deep-sea surveys to the benefit of marine industries including offshore wind, aquaculture, deepsea minerals, and offshore oil and gas.

The SeaRaptor 6000 AUVs will be equipped with the latest Kraken MinSAS 120 Synthetic Aperture Sonar (Kraken Robotics, Canada) providing large swath area coverage and high-resolution imagery and bathymetry data collection. The vehicles will also be fitted with Teledyne RESON T50-S Multi-Beam dual frequency 200/400 kHz Echo Sounders, Teledyne Benthos Chirp III Sub Bottom Profilers, iXblue PHINS 6000 INSs coupled to Teledyne RDI Tasman DVLs, and CathX Hunter Camera Systems. All data collected will be processed onboard using Teledyne CARIS OnBoard postprocessing and mosaicking software to allow quick turnaround during missions. The AUVs are also fitted with a large variety of scientific sensors from RBR which will take Conductivity, Temperature, Pressure, Turbidity, pH, Dissolved Oxygen, Redox, CH4 and Magnetic measurements to provide valuable water column data which will contribute to better ocean basin characterizations.

Both vehicles will be supplied in 40 foot containers hosting their Launch and Recovery Systems, deck support and handling equipment and a spares set to offer the highest redundancy and availability of the systems. The vehicles are designed to be air transportable, including their Li-Ion batteries which offer over 40 hours of autonomy for long endurance missions.

Related News

Image courtesy ROVCO

Rovco to Invest $13M in 'Rovco Survey Solutions', New Hydrographic Unit

Rovco launched a new hydrographic services division, “Rovco Survey Solutions”, offering a range of hydrographic, geophysical…

Images (c) ERELIS

Subsea Tech: Bathymetric Survey of Mediterranean, Dead Seas via Drone

Israeli drone service provider ERELIS recently conducted a number of pilot projects using a drone equipped with a single…

(Image: Reygar)

Reygar Launches Autopilot System for USVs

Maritime monitoring and control systems provider Reygar has launched an integrated autopilot and mission planning system…

Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy to Deliver HVDC Converter Stations for 1.4GW Wind Farm in UK

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has signed a contract…

SPICE, World's First AUV with Robot Arm for Subsea Pipeline Inspections / Credit; Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Modus Orders Unique Subsea Pipeline Inspection AUV from Kawasaki

UK-based subsea services company Modus Subsea Services has ordered two SPICE AUV systems from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI).

Credit: Blue Ocean Seismic Services - Screenshot

BOSS' Ocean Bottom Seismic Robotic Vehicle Prototype Passes Sea Trials

Blue Ocean Seismic Services (BOSS), the company developing autonomous subsea vehicles for seismic survey applications, said…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

CLS

CLS is a satellite services provider with expertise on oceanographic data collection, radar imagery and numerical modelling. With a 24/7 operational data center and a worldwide network of offices and subsidiaries, CLS offers worldwide ocean data collection and…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The new profiler simplifying CTD data collection for oceanographers

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Superintendent

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Facilities Manager

● Maher Terminals LLC ● Elizabeth, NJ, United States

Fire Preventer

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Spray Pump Operator

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Brush and Roll Painters

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news