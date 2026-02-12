Artificial Reef Installation Completed by Fugro Offshore Australia

Fugro has successfully installed an artificial reef off the coast of Dampier, Western Australia, on behalf of Woodside Energy and Recfishwest, creating a new habitat to support local fish species and enhance recreational fishing opportunities for the community.

The project involved the deployment of 48 concrete reef modules which were installed on the seabed from Fugro’s multipurpose vessel, the Fugro Etive. The reef structure spans approximately 16,000 m² and is designed to promote marine biodiversity. Over time, the concrete modules will attract marine growth and a variety of fish species, creating a thriving and sustainable marine ecosystem.

This initiative is a result of a collaboration between Woodside and Recfishwest with the support of the WA Government, City of Karratha, Traditional Owners and local fishing clubs.