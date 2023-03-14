Wednesday, March 15, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 14, 2023

Australia Outlines $245 Billion Nuclear Submarine Plan

(Photo: Defense Australia)

(Photo: Defense Australia)

Australia's nuclear-powered submarine program with the United States and Britain will cost up to A$368 billion ($245 billion) over the next three decades, a defense official said on Tuesday, the country's biggest single defense project in history.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday unveiled details of a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines, a major step to counter China's naval build up in the Indo-Pacific.

Albanese said the program would start with a A$6 billion ($4 billion) investment over the next four years to expand a major submarine base and the country's submarine shipyards, as well as train skilled workers.

"This will be an Australian sovereign capability - built by Australians, commanded by the Royal Australian Navy and sustained by Australian workers in Australian shipyards," Albanese said in San Diego, California.

"The scale, complexity and economic significance of the investment is akin to the creation of the Australian automotive industry in the post-war period," Albanese added.

Australia will also provide A$3 billion to expand shipbuilding capacity in the U.S. and Britain, with the bulk of the money destined to speed up production of U.S. Virginia-class submarines.

The total cost of the submarine program is estimated to be A$268 billion to A$368 billion by 2055, or roughly 0.15% of gross domestic product per year, a defense official told Reuters.

The price tag involves the cost of building submarines as well as associated infrastructure and training, and the program would create 20,000 jobs in Australia over three decades.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the decision was "a game-changing investment" as the government, in the face of mounting pressure on the federal budget and protracted deficits, fielded questions on the price tag.

"Australia can't afford not to do this ... it will be worth every cent when it comes to our national security, our national economy," Chalmers told reporters.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton, who was the defense minister when AUKUS was announced in 2021, said he would support the submarine deal "come hell or high water".

Britain will build the first SSN-AUKUS boat, as the new class of submarines has been dubbed. The first Australian-built boat will be delivered in 2042, and one will be built every three years until the fleet reaches eight.

Australian submarine construction will occur in the state of South Australia, where A$2 billion will be spent on infrastructure, creating 4,000 jobs, with another 5,500 direct shipyard jobs at the peak of construction. The government said that was double the workforce anticipated for a scrapped plan to build French-designed conventional submarines.

A naval base in Perth will be the home for the new submarine fleet, upgraded at a cost of A$8 billion over a decade and generating 3,000 jobs, documents and statements released by Australia on Tuesday showed.

U.S. nuclear-powered submarines will visit Western Australia more frequently this year, with British submarines making port visits starting in 2026.

From 2027 the Perth base, HMAS Stirling, will be host to a rotational presence of British and U.S. nuclear-powered submarines to build Australia's experience.

The new AUKUS submarine class is being built in Australia and Britain because the planned next model of U.S. submarine is too large for Australia, said John Blaxland, a professor of international security at Australian National University.

He called the massive cost a "hike in the insurance premium for national security".

As Australia's historical ties with Britain and the United States are revived, it will also be important to remain engaged with its neighbors in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

"Yes, it’s an eye-watering price tag, but the alternative is an even heavier cost to Australia’s security and sovereignty down the track," said Australian Strategic Policy institute executive director Justin Bassi.


($1 = 1.5006 Australian dollars)

(Reuters - Additional reporting by Kirsty Needham and Renju Jose; Editing by Praveen Menon, Sandra Maler and Gerry Doyle)

Related News

©DEME

Belgian Firms Unveil Harsh-environment Offshore Floating Solar Tech

The Belgian companies DEME, Tractebel, and Jan De Nul on Wednesday introduced a new harsh-environment offshore floating solar…

(Photo: Danish Defense)

New Intelligence Points to Pro-Ukraine Group in Nord Stream Attack

New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukraine group - likely comprised of Ukrainians or Russians…

© A_visual / Adobe Stock

Nations Secure UN Global High Seas Biodiversity Pact

Negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a U.N. treaty to protect the high seas on Saturday, a long-awaited step…

Teledyne Marine’s SeaRaptor is an AUV of choice for Argeo. Photo courtesy Argeo

Subsea: Argeo Builds the Tools to Bridge the Data Gap

Argeo is an offshore service company, created in 2017 and on the move, driven by its mission to transform the ocean surveying…

Irpa development illustration - Credit: Equinor

TechnipFMC's Subsea Production System for Equinor's Irpa Project

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC said Thursday it had won a "significant" contract from Equinor to deliver subsea production…

(Photo: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

Rare Footage of Titanic Wreckage Released

Rare video footage showing the Titanic ocean liner on the floor of the Atlantic is being released on Wednesday, decades after…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics news at Ocean Business 2023

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Staff Associate/Senior Instructional Specialist Marine Transportation

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news