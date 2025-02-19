Wednesday, February 19, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 19, 2025

Australia Reaches New Frontier in Seabed Restoration

Dense assemblages of deepwater sponges and invertebrates (Credit: Daniel Ierodiaconou/Supplied by Offshore Biotechnologies)

Dense assemblages of deepwater sponges and invertebrates (Credit: Daniel Ierodiaconou/Supplied by Offshore Biotechnologies)

Offshore Biotechnologies and partner SeaGen Aquaculture have cultivated over 100 species of marine sponges to support new methods in offshore seabed restoration and enhancement.

Sponges were collected from 80 meters below the surface, 12 miles offshore in Victoria, Australia. A purpose-built system to house the cold-water sponges was established before scientists were able to rapidly cultivate the sponges and seed these onto 'reef pods' that will be used to rebuild deep-water sponge gardens.

Along with the mass cultivation of sponges, Offshore Biotechnologies recently deployed 120 tonnes of limestone rubble, eight reefs made from recycled shells soured from restaurants, and 64 concrete mats made using a special recipe designed to attract marine life.

Scientists from Deakin University will monitor the reefs using underwater drones to track the recovery of sponge communities and marine biodiversity.

“This project is a huge step forward for Nature Positive energy developments and decommissioning. Whist methods exist to restore and enhance shallow water ecosystems like seagrasses and shellfish reefs, deeper water ecosystems including sponge gardens have been out of reach, until now,” said Chris Gillies, CEO of Offshore Biotechnologies.

In deep-sea ecosystems, sponges dominate where light-dependent corals and seaweeds cannot thrive. They provide critical habitats for valuable species like rock lobsters, support nutrient cycling, and filter vast amounts of seawater

The team’s research shows many sponge species respond well to reproduction by fragmentation, with one sponge yielding over 100 clones.

“With the right technology, energy security and marine ecosystems can coexist. By developing restoration methods now, we can make sure we have the right solutions to support sustainable ocean development without harming the marine environment or coastal fisheries,” Gillies added.

The project is sponsored by the Australian Government with a $1.3 million investment, which was matched by industry partners.

Parks Australia's Barbara Musso said the research presented an innovative conservation opportunity for the authority.

"As marine heatwaves become more frequent and intense, Parks Australia needs to understand and explore management options in response to these events,” noted Musso.

Related News

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast: Episode 8 – Vince Capone

The Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast, hosted by Kathy A. Smith,  is dedicated to the People & the Science of Maritime Archaeology.EPISODE…

XLX EVO III ROV (Credit: Forum Energy Technologies)

FET Unveils Next-Gen Work Class ROV

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has launched its latest work class Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), the XLX EVO III, representing…

(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine to Build Survey Vessel for Odyssey Group

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine has signed a shipbuilding contract with Odyssey Group for a multi-purpose survey vessel…

Image courtesy NOC

Research Vessel Discovery and "The Night of Monster Waves"

On the night of February 8, 2000, the crew of the British research vessel, Royal Research Ship (RRS) Discovery, were braced…

Dancing Krill

Chase, probe, embrace, flex, push. It’s probably too much information, but that is how krill mate.The behavior was recorded…

Image courtesy Kathy A. Smith

PODCAST - Underwater Robotics: Giving Marine Scientists Superpowers

PODCAST: Fascinated by Shipwrecks - Episode 7 – Guest: Dr. Art Trembanis, University of Delaware According to marine scientist…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news