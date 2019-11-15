 
New Wave Media

November 15, 2019

Autonomous Underwater Dredger Unveiled

C-Job Naval Architects' concept design of an Autonomous Underwater Maintenance Dredger was presented at the combined Maritime and Port Technology and Development Conference (MTEC) and international Conference on Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (ICMASS) in Trondheim, Norway. (Image: C-Job Naval Architects)

C-Job Naval Architects' concept design of an Autonomous Underwater Maintenance Dredger was presented at the combined Maritime and Port Technology and Development Conference (MTEC) and international Conference on Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (ICMASS) in Trondheim, Norway. (Image: C-Job Naval Architects)

As autonomy gains a foothold in the maritime world, dredging appears next in line to transition to operations without direct human control.

A new design concept unveiled by a prominent Dutch ship design and engineering company aims to deliver major power savings and a larger working window for port maintenance dredging operations.

The Autonomous Underwater Maintenance Dredger (AUMD) design developed by C-Job Naval Architects is a completely submerged dredging vessel specifically created for maintenance in port environments.

According to C-Job, the one-of-a-kind fully electric design presents a more sustainable option when compared to conventional dredgers as it requires significantly less power. Equipped with a zero-emissions 16MWh battery pack, the dredger packs enough power for up to 12 hours of maintenance dredging in shallow waters. The design features fully redundant propulsion both in power supply as well as azimuthing- and bowthrusters.

A power/speed prediction comparison study with a conventional trailing suction hopper dredger showed that the AUMD requires 55% less propulsion power, said Rolph Hijdra, Autonomous Vessels Research Lead at C-Job. “And by submersing the vessel we could reduce the suction head cutting the dredge pump power demand by 80%.”

C-Job attributes the propulsion efficiency gains to mitigated wave-making and -breaking resistance, while improved dredging power demand is the result of the reduced suction head of the dredge pump (which is reduced from nearly 35 meters to 6 meters).

Submersion also increases operability as it mitigates wave motions as the vessel’s able to remain submerged throughout the dredging cycle. The AUMD only needs to surface for repair, maintenance and charging its batteries.

The hull shape allows for operations near the seabed with the flat bottom cross section, and the depth of the vessel is limited to only 8.5 meters which enables it to operate in shallow waters.

The AUMD features the same hopper volume as the traditional dredger even though the overall length of C-Job’s design has been reduced by 20%. And due to the fully buoyant hull, a higher payload over main dimension ratio is obtained.

Profit booster
Power efficiency and operability gains ultimately lead to greater profits, Hijdra said. “Autonomous shipping provides enormous potential for ship owners, with both technical design and economic benefits. According to our research, even with a conservative approach, we found that with the AUMD ship owners can expect nearly twice as much profit after 15 years.” 

Hijdra said initial investment is higher, but lower operational costs make AUMD worth considering.

A protective propeller heel, for example, lessens the risk of squat and reduce early wear of the propellers due to sand inflow into the propellers, C-Job said.

As the hopper is supposed to be open to sea at all times, no sloshing effect is present which reduces the amount of trim/heel compensation significantly, easing operations. Still, several trim and heel compensating ballast tanks are envisioned in the design.

While C-Job's research and development department focused on reduced power demand, sustainability, and operability, the team also considered other aspects such as emergency access, which can be obtained through the diver’s lock. Data communication with the vessel was envisaged via shore-based communication networks such as 4G/5G.

Work remaining
Tim Vlaar, Technical Director at C-Job, said, “In order for autonomous vessels like the Autonomous Underwater Maintenance Dredger to become reality more work is needed and requires all stakeholders such as class, port authorities, autonomous technology companies and launching customers to come together.

“Of course, continued development of autonomous vessel designs is also needed to fully explore the possibilities autonomous shipping presents even further.”


autonomous technology
Email

Related News

(Image: Aker Solutions)

Partners Target Subsea Gas Seperation

Aker Solutions said it is working with a group of leading oil and gas operators in a joint industry project that aims to…

Pic: Marine Components International (MCI)

MCI Signs EchoPilot Deal

Marine Components International (MCI) in the UK has been chosen by Denmark’s Daniamant to distribute its British-designed…

Saipem Constellation (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Wins Subsea Contract in Guyana

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem said it has been awarded a subsea contract by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration…

Photo Courtesy of UC San Diego Scripps Center for Marine Archaeology

#Oi2020 History

In 2017, UC San Diego launched the Scripps Center for Marine Archaeology (SCMA). Co-led by Scripps Oceanography and Department of Anthropology…

Pic: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

IMO Launches Compendium

Streamlining the many administrative procedures necessary when ships enter or leave port is an important element of International…

(Image: BP)

McDermott to Build SPS for Greater Tortue

McDermott International announced it has been subcontracted to build subsea production system (SPS) for the Greater Tortue…

Featured Companies

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

EvoLogics GmbH

EvoLogics GmbH develops underwater information and communication systems based on bionic concepts, combining cutting edge engineering with the best ideas found in nature. The advanced product features have become enabling technologies for deep water exploration and production.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

hunan unique steel pipe co.,ltd

Hunan Unique Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd(hereinafter referred to as Hunan Unique) is a subsidiary of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation ,is a typical enterprise arising from China's reform and opening-up. The construction of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation commenced…

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news