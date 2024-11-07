Thursday, November 7, 2024
 
Babcock Hires KDC Veolia to Assist with UK’s Nuclear Submarine Dismantling

(Credit: UK MOD / Crown Copyright 2024)

Babcock has awarded the recycling contract to KDC Veolia Decommissioning Services UK (KDCV) as part of U.K.’s demonstrator project to fully dismantle a nuclear-powered submarine Swiftsure.

Babcock is working with the Defence Nuclear Enterprise (DNE) and KDCV on the demonstrator dismantling project, applying a new and innovative methodology which will enable around 90% of the structure and components to be reused or recycled.

This includes the pressure hull around the reactor compartment, once full radiological reassurance monitoring has completed.

Swiftsure will be the first decommissioned UK nuclear-powered submarine to be fully dismantled and disposed of. The project is expected to lead the way, providing a proven approach for recycling of the current UK decommissioned fleet of submarines.

The submarine remains on track to be dismantled by 2026, ahead of the wider program to fully dismantle all decommissioned Royal Navy submarines, which will free up space and capacity that can be used in delivery of programs enabling submarine availability.

“This is a world first. We are bringing together our experience of supporting the entire UK submarine fleet, our nuclear expertise and our ability to bring the best of industry together on this program to spearhead the approach for the safe disposal of all ex-service nuclear submarines,” said Harry Holt, Chief Executive of our Nuclear Sector.

“Working with the Ministry of Defence and Babcock on this unique and complex project will mark a new sustainable way of decommissioning and recycling this type of vessel. By using Veolia’s global skills, we will deliver this world-first project as part of our GreenUp strategic program designed to depollute, decarbonize and preserve resources,” added John Abraham, Chief Operating Officer – Industrial, Water & Energy for UK, Ireland and Nordics.

