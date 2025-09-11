Thursday, September 11, 2025
 
September 11, 2025

HII, Babcock Integrate UUVs with Submarine Weapon Handling and Launch Systems

© HII

© HII

Babcock International Group and HII signed a memorandum of understanding to bring together HII’s REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and Babcock’s submarine Weapon Handling and Launch Systems (WHLS). 

The goal of the collaboration is to deliver autonomous launch and recovery of UUVs via submarine torpedo tubes, strengthening the undersea advantage of allied navies. This is the first program of its kind within the Babcock Mission Systems business.

As UUVs become increasingly vital to future undersea operations, HII and Babcock seek to work together to jointly pursue future opportunities within the unmanned space. This joint initiative builds on Babcock and HII’s strategic partnership started in 2023, and the U.S. Navy’s first successful forward-deployed UUV launch and recovery via torpedo tube, using an HII REMUS. Babcock’s WHLS are currently in service with the submarine fleets of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain and South Korea.

The U.S. Navy’s milestone operation underscores a broader transformation in undersea warfare: the growing demand for integrated manned-autonomous operations that extend reach, enhance stealth, and reduce operational risk. 

