NOV Wins Balder Pipe Work

Oilfield services firm NOV said it will provide more than 90 kilometers of flexible pipe systems for the Balder field in the Norwegian North Sea.

NOV Flexibles, part of Subsea Production Systems within NOV's Completion & Production Solutions segment, and Ocean Installer have signed a contract for the supply of flexible pipes and ancillaries for the redevelopment of the Vår Energi AS-operated Balder field on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The contract covers more than 90 kilometers of flexible pipe systems, including 10 dynamic risers, five midwater arches, and other riser accessories. The project will be delivered with campaign releases between 2020 and 2022.