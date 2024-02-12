Monday, February 12, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 12, 2024

Baron Oil Schedules Site Survey at Timor-Leste Gas Field

Chuditch-2 appraisal well location (Credit: Baron Oil)

Chuditch-2 appraisal well location (Credit: Baron Oil)

Baron Oil, through its fully owned subsidiary SundaGas Banda Unipessoal, has awarded contracts for the site survey at the planned drilling location for the Chuditch-2 appraisal well, offshore Timor-Leste.

Site survey operations at the gas field are expected to be conducted during February and early March 2024.

The objective of the site survey, which is a requirement, is principally to identify any potential hazards at the proposed well site, ensuring that a drilling rig can be safely located there with minimal environmental impact.

The site survey work consists of geophysical studies and physical investigation of the seabed and shallow geological section.

SundaGas maintains dialogues with other companies active in the region to identify operational synergies for the drilling of the Chuditch-2 appraisal well.

These discussions have resulted in the opportunity to acquire the site survey in partnership with a nearby operator, according to Baron Oil.

The estimated cost savings that derive from sharing services and vessel mobilisation compared to standalone acquisition are significant, the company said.

In addition, the shared operation enables SundaGas to acquire the site survey earlier than originally planned, enabling aspects of well design to be accelerated and the environmental approval submissions to be expedited.

Worth noting, Baron Oil completed the farm-up agreement with Timor Gap in relation to the TL-SO-19-16 Chuditch production sharing contract.

As part of the farm-up arrangements, Timor will make a cash payment to SundaGas of $1 million to cover back costs within 30 days.

SundaGas retains operatorship of the Chuditch PSC and holds a 60% working interest. timor gaP has a 40% interest, made up of a working interest of 15%, plus its original 25% interest which is carried to first gas.

From now on, Timor Gap will be responsible for paying 20% of all costs in relation to the PSC, including the drilling of the planned Chuditch-2 appraisal well.

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Gets Dutch Offshore Wind Zone Survey Job

Dutch company Fugro has secured the geophysical survey contract for the development of the Doordewind offshore wind farm…

Renewables for Subsea Power Illustration (Credit: Mocean Energy)

Shell Joins Wave-Powered Subsea Project

Energy major Shell has joined the Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) collaborative project which is currently powering subsea…

(Credit: EMGS)

EMGS Scoops $11.7M Survey Contract Offshore Brazil

Norway-based Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured a contract with Petrobras for a fully prefunded multi-client…

Image courtesy Omega Subsea

Omega Subsea Robotics Orders Six ROVs

Kystdesign announced an expansion of its cooperation with Omega Subsea Robotics, signing its largest contract ever for the…

(Credit: CGG)

CGG Pens Multi-Client Reimaging Deal with Trinidad and Tobago

France-based marine seismic data firm CGG has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries of Trinidad…

BP Launches Its ‘Largest-Ever’ Seismic Program at Azerbaijan Oil Field

BP has started a new four-dimensional (4D) high-definition ocean bottom node seismic program on its Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics Sonobot 5: Elevating Multibeam Sonar Capabilities
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

50T Boat Captain - Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news