April 26, 2021

Beckwith joins Swathe Services

Swathe Services appointed Kerry Beckwith as its new Business Development Manager.  

After achieving a BSc in Hydrography at the University of Plymouth, Kerry spent 15 years working offshore on a wide range of projects and seagoing vessels gaining extensive operational experience.  She then returned to the UK as a Training Centre Manager/Technical Author, providing support for some of the latest marine systems and processes.

Tasked with contacting new and existing companies to introduce the integrated support solutions offered by Swathe Services, Kerry plans to drive the business forward to greater heights.  Swathe Services’ flexible approach means they deliver the right solution to their customers needs, first time, every time.

With a keen interest in technology, Kerry is eager to see how the new autonomy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) processes coming to the market will affect the role of surveying.  Kerry will also provide advice and consultancy to Swathe Services’ sister company, Unmanned Survey Solutions.  Their vision is to become a leading supplier of innovative systems combining unmanned, air, surface and underwater technologies for seamless integration and operation.

