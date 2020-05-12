 
New Wave Media

May 12, 2020

Belgian Navy Renews SeeByte’s SeeTrack v4 Licenses

(Image: Seebyte)

(Image: Seebyte)

SeeByte, creator of smart software solutions for unmanned maritime systems, announced the renewal of its latest SeeTrack v4 licenses to the Belgian Navy for its fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) and Belgian-Netherlands Naval Mine Warfare school, EGUERMIN.

The renewal includes an upgrade to the latest version of SeeByte’s multi-domain command and control system, SeeTrack v4, SeeByte’s Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) suite, and ongoing operational support for the school and the operators.

The SeeTrack v4 package offers Mission Planning, Monitoring, and Post Mission Analysis to maximise the capabilities of unmanned maritime systems. SeeByte’s training ensures mine warfare students through to an operator in the field benefit from SeeTrack v4’s capabilities.

SeeByte’s Technical Client Manager, Alastair Cormack, said, “We have been working with the Belgian Navy for many years now, and we are delighted to continue supporting their unmanned systems and providing the most up to date technology we can offer and supporting the next generation of operators from EGUERMIN.”

SeeTrack’s open architecture means it can be easily adapted for specific customer needs, and is currently in use with over 20 navies worldwide.

Belgian Navyunmanned maritime systems
Email

Related News

© Alex/AdobeStock

Researchers Use AI to Map Marine Environments

Researchers at the University of Bath have developed an AI model that can automatically classify underwater environments…

U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY LEIGHAHN FERRARI, CHIEF MATE, U.S. NAVAL SHIP SALVOR

EvoLogics Modems Authorized for US Navy Use

ANU listing granted after favorable USBL accuracy testsEvoLogics underwater acoustic modems were recently listed as Authorized for Navy Use (ANU)…

Simplified graphic showing how seafloor currents create microplastics hotspots in the deep-sea. Image Courtesy NOCS

SCIENCE: Seafloor Microplastic Hotspots Controlled by Deep-sea Currents

New research has revealed the highest levels of microplastic yet recorded on the seafloor, with up to 1.9 million pieces…

Elizabeth Steffen, scientist at NOAA’s Pacific Marine Environmental Lab and University of Hawaii, deploys a Deep Argo float off Hawaii on May 16, 2018. The float was tested here in preparation for its recent release as part of a new array in the western South Atlantic off Brazil. NOAA and Vulcan collaborated to deploy 27 Deep Argo floats off Brazil that report back ocean temperature and salinity data from the surface to the seafloor. Credit: Blake Watkins/ University of Hawaii

NOAA, Vulcan to Explore and Map the Deep Ocean

NOAA has forged a formal agreement with Vulcan Inc. to share data resulting from the two organization’s ocean work.Both NOAA…

©Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation/Ken Marks

Global Reef Expedition: Mission to Tonga

Assessing the health of coral reefs in the Kingdom of TongaHealthy coral reefs provide critical ecosystem services for millions of people globally…

Image: Klein Marine Systems

Klein Debuts Nadir Imaging Sonar for UUVs

Klein Marine Systems offers a Nadir Imaging Sonar for both the commercial and military unmanned vehicle markets. The μMA…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Titanium Engineers

Specialists in the development and manufacture of components in Titanium 6Al-4V (Grade 5) as well as Ti-6Al-2Sn-4Zr-6Mo (6246) and Beta-C (3Al-8V-6Cr-4Mo-4Zr), both of which conform to NACE MR0175 and ISO 15156 for severe service applications.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news