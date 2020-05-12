Belgian Navy Renews SeeByte’s SeeTrack v4 Licenses

SeeByte, creator of smart software solutions for unmanned maritime systems, announced the renewal of its latest SeeTrack v4 licenses to the Belgian Navy for its fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) and Belgian-Netherlands Naval Mine Warfare school, EGUERMIN.

The renewal includes an upgrade to the latest version of SeeByte’s multi-domain command and control system, SeeTrack v4, SeeByte’s Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) suite, and ongoing operational support for the school and the operators.

The SeeTrack v4 package offers Mission Planning, Monitoring, and Post Mission Analysis to maximise the capabilities of unmanned maritime systems. SeeByte’s training ensures mine warfare students through to an operator in the field benefit from SeeTrack v4’s capabilities.

SeeByte’s Technical Client Manager, Alastair Cormack, said, “We have been working with the Belgian Navy for many years now, and we are delighted to continue supporting their unmanned systems and providing the most up to date technology we can offer and supporting the next generation of operators from EGUERMIN.”

SeeTrack’s open architecture means it can be easily adapted for specific customer needs, and is currently in use with over 20 navies worldwide.