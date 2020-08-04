 
New Wave Media

August 4, 2020

Bennett Joins Kraken Board

(File image: Kraken Robotics)

(File image: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that Cathy Bennett has joined the company’s board of directors.

Bennett brings more than 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, business executive, and corporate director across private, public and non-profit entities. Her experience crosses multiple sectors including the government, energy, manufacturing, mining, restaurants, telecom, and technology sectors. Bennett was a Member of the House of Assembly of Newfoundland and Labrador from 2014 to 2018 as well as Minister of Finance and the Status of Women. A seasoned corporate director, Bennett holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and currently sits on the Boards of Business Development Canada (BDC) and SheEO, a non-profit supporting and financing female innovators. Her previous public company Directorships include Bell Alliant and New Millenium Iron Corp.

“We welcome Cathy to our Board as a new independent director and look forward to the leadership she will bring,” said Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO. “We were looking to add expertise to the Board and Cathy brings extensive operational and strategic leadership across a breadth of sectors. We are thrilled to be welcoming her perspective during our period of rapid growth.”

Kraken Robotics is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors, subsea batteries and thrusters, and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland with offices in Dartmouth, N.S.; Toronto, Ont.; Bremen and Rostock, Germany; and Boston, Mass.

“I am excited to join Kraken as the market for marine robotics is on a strong growth curve,” Bennett said. “The Kraken team has put together an impressive array of industry leading products and formed significant partnerships to propel the company forward. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing development and execution of the company’s strategy.”

The board of directors has approved the issuance of 300,000 options to Bennett. These options have an exercise price of $0.51 and have a three-year term.

Email

Related News

NOAA scientist operates an autonomous surface vehicle in the Port of Gulfport, Miss., during the Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command’s Advanced Naval Technology Exercise on Nov. 6, 2019, to test and evaluate new maritime technologies. (CNMOC)

U.S. Navy, NOAA Strike Deal to Fast-Track Unmanned Maritime Systems

The advent of autonomy in the maritime and subsea space has received a significant boost with the announcement that a pair of U.S.

Credit Colin Keldie

$10.5m Funding for CorPower Wave Energy Tech

CorPower Ocean announced the award of $10.5m in new funding for it’s wave energy tech innovation, a funding round led by Midroc New Technology…

The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

Teledyne Marine reports that its Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo, manufactured by Teledyne Webb Research, completed a 4+-year…

The ocean submersible DSV Limiting Factor recently dove to the Kebrit Deep and the Suakin Trough, the latter of which is the deepest point in the Red Sea to be reached by man. © Atlantic Productions

KAUST and Others Conduct Deepest Manned Red Sea Dive

In cooperation with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), an expedition performed by the Caladan…

© wildestanimal / Adobe Stock

Mediterranean Marine Life Flourishes During Lockdown

Marine life in the Mediterranean off Italy flourished during the coronavirus lockdown as water quality improved and species…

Norbit Release ‘Winghead’ Multibeam Sonar

Norbit Subsea released Winghead, the latest addition to the Norbit family of multibeam sonars.The Winghead is a true 1024…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RJE International Inc.

RJE International offers product design, development, evaluation and marketing for military divers, offshore and marine scientific communities, search and rescue teams, and more. RJE has become the industry leader in diver navigation and acoustic relocation. Our team has an extensive background in developing…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news