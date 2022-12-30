 
New Wave Media

December 30, 2022

Mini-ROV Firm BeyonC Joins Chevron's Catalyst Program

Credit: BeyonC

Credit: BeyonC

Mini-ROV technology company BeyonC has been selected to join Chevron Technology Ventures' (CTV) Catalyst Program, an initiative to help early-stage companies mature their technologies with the aim of benefiting the energy industry around the world.

The program incentivizes BeyonC to further develop proprietary technology that is designed to improve the safety of performing subsea inspections while reducing carbon emissions, potentially improving asset reliability and reducing cost, the company said.

BeyonC says it has patent-pending technology that provides mini-ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) with cost-effective on-demand asset integrity data.

"The BeyonC technology platform has been shown to provide a dramatic reduction in CO2 footprint compared to surveying performed by large offshore vessels. The data include status for Cathodic Protection (CP) from the industry-leading FiGS platform that is fully integrated into the body of the ROV. BeyonC's technology supplies CP status and visual surveys for offshore installations, providing decision data for operators as well as mapping the integrity status for the offshore facilities," BeyonC said.

 In 2023, BeyonC will target oil and gas pipelines and plans to deliver the first offshore wind integrity survey.

The CTV Catalyst Program was launched in 2017 to accelerate the maturation of early-stage companies that demonstrate technology beneficial to the energy industry. By meeting the Catalyst Program milestones, BeyonC can progress toward commercialization of its technology and complete trials with global operators in the energy sector.

Thomas Sperle, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are proud and excited to join the CTV Catalyst program. This is a major recognition from the industry that we expect will enable BeyonC to accelerate development and commercialization of our proprietary and unique technology. We are delighted that our technology-focused approach has been recognized by Chevron Technology Ventures and we look forward to continuing collaborations in this next phase of our growth and development."

Related News

Dr. John Kessler (right) and Dr. DongJoo Joung (Pusan National University) collecting methane for radiocarbon analysis. All images: University of Rochester/John Kessler

Stepping on the Gas: Rochester Researchers Team to tackle Methane Emissions

With global temperatures rising, oceans warming and ice caps melting, carbon dioxide attracts the bulk of the blame throughout media…

Illustration Polar POD © N. Gagnon

Polar POD Project Enters Shipyard Construction Phase in France

Ifremer, Jean-Louis Etienne and the entire Polar POD team announced its construction by the Piriou shipyards in association with 3C Metal…

© BlueOrange Studio / Adobe Stock

How AI Can Help Protect the Oceans

You’ve seen the art AI image generators can create, and you may have played with natural language AI chatbots. You’ve benefited…

The U.S. Navy’s Snakehead large displacement unmanned undersea vehicle prototype and the Pharos large launch and recovery vehicle, designed by HII, is set up for a demonstration at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Narragansett Bay Test Facility on Oct. 18, 2022. (Photo: Dave Stoehr / U.S. Navy)

US Navy Demonstrates New LARS for Large UUVs

A collaborative research and development effort led by a U.S. Navy team recently demonstrated a new launch and recovery concept…

©Ocean Infinity (Video screenshot)

VIDEO: Ocean Infinity's Two Armada Vessels Set Sail from Vietnam

Ocean Infinity, a seabed survey and ocean research company based in the United States, said Tuesday that two of its new vessels…

From left: Lionel Camus (Manager Digital Solutions, Akvaplan-niva), Morten Thorstensen (Head of Field Infrastructure and Logistics, Akvaplan-niva), Nadia Aarab (Group Environmental Sustainability Lead, Deep Ocean), Andries Ferla (Ocean Solutions & Technology Director, Deep Ocean), Alexander Rumson (Technology Manager, Deep Ocean), Virginie Ramasco (Environmental Impact Scientist, Akvaplan-niva). ©DeepOcean

DeepOcean, Akvaplan-niva to Use ROVs, USVs for Environmental Studies in Offshore Energy Space

Subsea services provider DeepOcean has signed a collaboration deal with Akvaplan-niva regarding the potential utilization…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Latest Advancement in Deep Ocean Survey Vehicles — Teledyne Gavia’s SeaRaptor AUV

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news