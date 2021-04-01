BIRNS Introduces New 1V and 1B Coax Connectivity Solutions

Connectors, cable assemblies and lighting systems manufacturer BIRNS, Inc. has introduced its new RF subsea connector contacts.

Coax subsea connectors had in the past been challenged in a range of design requirements, in many cases resulting in poor impedance, high losses, and inability to provide open face pressure resistance. BIRNS said its proprietary RF technology has contacts capable of open face pressure ratings to 1433m, UHF insertion loss of ≤0.7 dB at signal frequencies to 3GHz and maximum UHF voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) of 1.7:1.

The newest product introductions with these features include the BIRNS 1V series, featuring a unique, compact coax contact that offers 75Ω impedance in the same footprint of a 50Ω contact, the company said. The new 1V line is suited for HD/SD video with signal frequencies to 3GHz. All coax pin configurations in the 6km-rated BIRNS Millennium series are now offered with this new compact coax contact.

BIRNS also launched its 1B series: new ultra-low-loss RF pressure-rated connectors for use to SHF band Ku (18 GHz). The company recently developed these pressure-rated low-loss RF connectors exclusively for the U.S. military for use to SHF band Ku.