 
New Wave Media

April 1, 2021

BIRNS Introduces New 1V and 1B Coax Connectivity Solutions

  • BIBIRNS IV 75Ω on left, BIRNS 1C 50Ω on right. (Photo: BIRNS)
  • (Photo: BIRNS)
  • BIBIRNS IV 75Ω on left, BIRNS 1C 50Ω on right. (Photo: BIRNS) BIBIRNS IV 75Ω on left, BIRNS 1C 50Ω on right. (Photo: BIRNS)
  • (Photo: BIRNS) (Photo: BIRNS)

Connectors, cable assemblies and lighting systems manufacturer BIRNS, Inc. has introduced its new RF subsea connector contacts.

Coax subsea connectors had in the past been challenged in a range of design requirements, in many cases resulting in poor impedance, high losses, and inability to provide open face pressure resistance. BIRNS said its proprietary RF technology has contacts capable of open face pressure ratings to 1433m, UHF insertion loss of ≤0.7 dB at signal frequencies to 3GHz and maximum UHF voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) of 1.7:1.

The newest product introductions with these features include the BIRNS 1V series, featuring a unique, compact coax contact that offers 75Ω impedance in the same footprint of a 50Ω contact, the company said. The new 1V line is suited for HD/SD video with signal frequencies to 3GHz. All coax pin configurations in the 6km-rated BIRNS Millennium series are now offered with this new compact coax contact.

BIRNS also launched its 1B series: new ultra-low-loss RF pressure-rated connectors for use to SHF band Ku (18 GHz). The company recently developed these pressure-rated low-loss RF connectors exclusively for the U.S. military for use to SHF band Ku.

Related News

© Alexisaj / Adobe Stock

Biden Administration Aims for US Leadership in Offshore Wind -Official

The Biden administration aims to transform the United States into the world’s leading producer of energy from offshore wind…

OZZ-5, autonomous underwater mine countermeasure vehicle. Image courtesy MHI

JV Aims to Develop Next-Gen AUV for Mine Countermeasure

Project aimed at developing next-generation mine countermeasure technology using AI to enhance precision of detection and…

The R/V Sikuliaq during a cruise to research sea ice in the Beaufort Sea. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach

TECH FILE: Acoustic Tech Used to Understand Climate Change in the Arctic

Major changes are occurring in the ocean. Climate change and subsequent melting sea ice are not necessarily good changes.

© Alexey Seafarer/AdobeStock

VIDEO: MarTID Survey Looks at Pandemic’s Impact on Seafarer Training

2020 presented a monumental challenge for many industries and workers, particularly seafarers, as COVID-19 effectively left…

Greensea, GRi Simulations Announce Partnership

Greensea Systems has partnered with GRi Simulations to develop a simulation environment for OPENSEA and OPENSEA-enabled control systems.

Photo Credit: Amundsen Science

Forum's Arctic Research ROV Completes Sea Trials

ROV-specialist Forum Energy Technologies has said that its light work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), Comanche 38…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MacArtney Underwater Technology Group

MacArtney specialises in underwater technology solutions for offshore, renewable energy and ocean science operators worldwide. Our range includes proven products and systems, all designed and tested to ensure reliability in challenging subsea environments. Visit…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Project Engineer

● Metal Shark

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news