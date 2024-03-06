 
New Wave Media

March 6, 2024

Black Whale Pictures Takes Innovative Approach to Underwater Cinematography

Antoine Drancey with the Boxfish Luna professional underwater drone on the boat. (Photo: Boxfish Robotics)

Antoine Drancey with the Boxfish Luna professional underwater drone on the boat. (Photo: Boxfish Robotics)

In the vast expanse of the ocean lies a realm of mystery and beauty waiting to be discovered. Black Whale Pictures, a pioneering filmmaking company, brings innovative underwater cinematography to life using cutting-edge technology to capture the enigmatic world beneath the waves.

At the heart of the French production company lies a profound connection with the ocean. Its founder, Antoine Drancey, who has experience as a camera operator, director and crew member on notable maritime expeditions such as 1Ocean with UNESCO, Barba and Energy Observer, has combined a deep passion for biodiversity and the sea with technical acumen and established Black Whale Pictures in 2017.

A pivotal asset in their technological arsenal since 2022 is the Boxfish Luna, an innovative underwater drone by the New Zealand manufacturer of professional ROVs and AUVs, Boxfish Robotics. This drone has transformed how Black Whale Pictures approaches underwater cinematography. With the Luna, filmmakers can dive into the ocean’s depths without leaving the deck, controlling the camera remotely to capture the elusive beauty of marine life. This ensures their safety and allows them to focus solely on capturing the perfect shot.

Antoine Drancey piloting the Boxfish Luna professional underwater drones (Photo: Boxfish Robotics)

Boxfish Luna with extended underwater lights (Photo: Black Whale Pictures)

The Boxfish Luna allows customizable setup, providing filmmakers with control over their filming. With easy access to shutter speed, ISO or aperture, Luna offers a range of options to suit any filming scenario. This flexibility empowers cinematographers to unleash their creativity and capture the essence of marine life in stunning detail.

"You can achieve with the Boxfish Luna and its control of everything in the camera whatever you want, and then the small artist in every cameraman can speak," Drancey said.


However, filming in the ocean comes with its own set of challenges, as Antoine highlighted in his story about a walrus encounter (watch the video to get more details). Despite taking precautions to approach the animals cautiously, unpredictability is an inherent aspect of wildlife filming. A delicate balance between safety and capturing the moment requires quick thinking on the spot and advanced technical expertise from the crew.

Black Whale Pictures demonstrates what professionals can achieve if they have access to the best innovative tools. They push the boundaries of underwater cinematography and envision a future for underwater filmmaking in using professional drones.

Beluga Hvaldimir encounter captured by Boxfish Luna drone. (Photo: Black Whale Pictures)

Walrus encounter captured by Boxfish Luna drone. (Photo: Black Whale Pictures)

Related News

(Photo: U.S. Central Command)

Rubymar Sinking Puts Coral Reefs At Risk

When the Rubymar sank in the Red Sea after a Houthi attack, the ship went down carrying 21,000-tonnes of fertiliser which…

Image courtesy Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery introduces SAS Target Assistant

Kongsberg Discovery debuts a new analysis tool developed with Cathx Ocean that it says 'radically' reduces the time and effort…

UTEC's upgraded AUV under trials (Credit: Acteon)

UTEC Puts Upgraded AUV on Try-Outs Offshore Australia

UTEC, a geo-services brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics division, has conducted trials on its upgraded Gavia autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV)…

(Image: Teledyne Webb Research)

Teledyne Webb Research Unveils Slocum Sentinel Glider

Teledyne Webb Research announced the launch of its newest autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), the Slocum Sentinel Glider…

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell’s Sparta Development

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has been awarded a ‘substantial contract’ by Shell for the supply of subsea production…

Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems

Inside Boeing's Orca XLUUV for the US Navy

Boeing delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following acceptance testing…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news