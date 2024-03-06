Black Whale Pictures Takes Innovative Approach to Underwater Cinematography

In the vast expanse of the ocean lies a realm of mystery and beauty waiting to be discovered. Black Whale Pictures, a pioneering filmmaking company, brings innovative underwater cinematography to life using cutting-edge technology to capture the enigmatic world beneath the waves.

At the heart of the French production company lies a profound connection with the ocean. Its founder, Antoine Drancey, who has experience as a camera operator, director and crew member on notable maritime expeditions such as 1Ocean with UNESCO, Barba and Energy Observer, has combined a deep passion for biodiversity and the sea with technical acumen and established Black Whale Pictures in 2017.

A pivotal asset in their technological arsenal since 2022 is the Boxfish Luna, an innovative underwater drone by the New Zealand manufacturer of professional ROVs and AUVs, Boxfish Robotics. This drone has transformed how Black Whale Pictures approaches underwater cinematography. With the Luna, filmmakers can dive into the ocean’s depths without leaving the deck, controlling the camera remotely to capture the elusive beauty of marine life. This ensures their safety and allows them to focus solely on capturing the perfect shot.

Antoine Drancey piloting the Boxfish Luna professional underwater drones (Photo: Boxfish Robotics)

Boxfish Luna with extended underwater lights (Photo: Black Whale Pictures)

The Boxfish Luna allows customizable setup, providing filmmakers with control over their filming. With easy access to shutter speed, ISO or aperture, Luna offers a range of options to suit any filming scenario. This flexibility empowers cinematographers to unleash their creativity and capture the essence of marine life in stunning detail.

"You can achieve with the Boxfish Luna and its control of everything in the camera whatever you want, and then the small artist in every cameraman can speak," Drancey said.





However, filming in the ocean comes with its own set of challenges, as Antoine highlighted in his story about a walrus encounter (watch the video to get more details). Despite taking precautions to approach the animals cautiously, unpredictability is an inherent aspect of wildlife filming. A delicate balance between safety and capturing the moment requires quick thinking on the spot and advanced technical expertise from the crew.

Black Whale Pictures demonstrates what professionals can achieve if they have access to the best innovative tools. They push the boundaries of underwater cinematography and envision a future for underwater filmmaking in using professional drones.

Beluga Hvaldimir encounter captured by Boxfish Luna drone. (Photo: Black Whale Pictures)

Walrus encounter captured by Boxfish Luna drone. (Photo: Black Whale Pictures)