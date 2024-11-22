BlueHalo Acquires VideoRay

VideoRay has been acquired by BlueHalo, a defense tech company.

Founded in 2019, BlueHalo provides capabilities in several key mission areas: Space Technologies, Counter-Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (cUAS), Directed Energy, Electronic Warfare, Cyber, and Artificial Intelligence. VideoRay now adds a critical new domain to BlueHalo’s technology solutions – Unmanned Maritime.

“BlueHalo was created to be a protective ring around everything we care about most – and the maritime domain is an increasingly critical area for the U.S. and allied navies and coast guards,” said Chris Gibson, CEO, VideoRay. “VideoRay complements BlueHalo’s innovative solutions in the ever-evolving battlefield.”

“VideoRay’s commitment to offering a wide comprehensive range of options for our global customers and partners will further expand under BlueHalo,” continues Gibson. “Our open architecture enables us to support an extensive array of sensors and accessories, empowering our customers to select the ideal solutions for their agencies, organizations, and missions. This dedication remains, and we anticipate that the expected increase in vehicle sales will yield positive outcomes for our global dealers, technology partners, and valued suppliers”

Houlihan Lokey, a global investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation advisory, served as the exclusive financial advisor to VideoRay. Sheppard Mullin, an AmLaw 100 law firm with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, provided legal counsel to VideoRay





