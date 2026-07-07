BluEnergies Confirms Offshore Liberia Exploration Remains on Schedule

BluEnergies Ltd. has provided an operations update on the work program currently being conducted on blocks LB-26, LB-30 and LB-31 with TotalEnergies (TTE) in the Harper Basin, offshore Liberia.

The work program, designed to confirm and enhance drillable prospects within the Blocks, is on schedule and comprises the following operations:

Reprocessing the 6,167 sq kms of 3-D seismic data TGS ASA (Oslo), a provider of advanced data in the energy sector, is reprocessing the entire 3D seismic data set. This process is on schedule at over 50% complete with preliminary results to date. The primary goal of the data reprocessing is to enhance the seismic character/definition and the AVO content (Direct Hydrocarbon Indicator) of the original 3-D seismic survey completed by TGS in 2013.

Sea Bottom Survey: Multi Beam Echo Sounder Survey, Seabed Geochemical Sampling & Heat Flow Measurements GeoPartners Limited, a provider of geophysical and geological services, is conducting a Multi-Beam Eco Sounder survey (MBES). GeoPartners is utilizing the R/V GYRE vessel owned and operated by TDI-Brooks, an offshore survey provider. This data acquisition commenced on June 19, 2026. The MBES is designed to map underwater terrain, aiding in identifying sea bottom anomalies, supporting the safe selection of future drilling locations. More specifically, the MBES identifies seabed geomorphologies (pockmarks, mud volcanoes, faults, etc.) and the presence of anomalous features (carbonates, outcrops, bacterial mats, etc.). It also performs water column imaging for the detection of anomalies related to seepage of hydrocarbons through the sea bottom. Seabed Geochemical Sampling is conducted through piston coring to collect evidence of migrated mature hydrocarbons (detection of fluorescent/natural oil compounds, hydrocarbon chromatography, thermogenic origin, etc.) Heat Flow Measurements are being performed to collect information about the relative sediment temperature and the thermal history of the undrilled Harper basin.



This project completion is expected by Q4 2026, allowing for the integration of the data into a 3-D data re-interpretation of the numerous leads (basin floor fans) within the Blocks.