 
New Wave Media

July 7, 2026

BluEnergies Confirms Offshore Liberia Exploration Remains on Schedule

© BluEnergies Ltd.

© BluEnergies Ltd.

BluEnergies Ltd. has provided an operations update on the work program currently being conducted on blocks LB-26, LB-30 and LB-31 with TotalEnergies (TTE) in the Harper Basin, offshore Liberia.

The work program, designed to confirm and enhance drillable prospects within the Blocks, is on schedule and comprises the following operations:

  • Reprocessing the 6,167 sq kms of 3-D seismic data
    • TGS ASA (Oslo), a provider of advanced data in the energy sector, is reprocessing the entire 3D seismic data set. This process is on schedule at over 50% complete with preliminary results to date. The primary goal of the data reprocessing is to enhance the seismic character/definition and the AVO content (Direct Hydrocarbon Indicator) of the original 3-D seismic survey completed by TGS in 2013.
  • Sea Bottom Survey: Multi Beam Echo Sounder Survey, Seabed Geochemical Sampling & Heat Flow Measurements
    • GeoPartners Limited, a provider of geophysical and geological services, is conducting a Multi-Beam Eco Sounder survey (MBES). GeoPartners is utilizing the R/V GYRE vessel owned and operated by TDI-Brooks, an offshore survey provider. This data acquisition commenced on June 19, 2026.
      • The MBES is designed to map underwater terrain, aiding in identifying sea bottom anomalies, supporting the safe selection of future drilling locations. More specifically, the MBES identifies seabed geomorphologies (pockmarks, mud volcanoes, faults, etc.) and the presence of anomalous features (carbonates, outcrops, bacterial mats, etc.). It also performs water column imaging for the detection of anomalies related to seepage of hydrocarbons through the sea bottom.
      • Seabed Geochemical Sampling is conducted through piston coring to collect evidence of migrated mature hydrocarbons (detection of fluorescent/natural oil compounds, hydrocarbon chromatography, thermogenic origin, etc.)
      • Heat Flow Measurements are being performed to collect information about the relative sediment temperature and the thermal history of the undrilled Harper basin.

This project completion is expected by Q4 2026, allowing for the integration of the data into a 3-D data re-interpretation of the numerous leads (basin floor fans) within the Blocks.

Related News

Nauticus Robotics Eliminates $4M Debt

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics has strengthened its balance sheet through a debt-for-equity exchange that eliminates approximately…

OCEANS 2026 Monterey: Charting the Future of Ocean Innovation

The marine technology community will converge in California’s Monterey Bay Sept. 21–24, 2026, at the Monterey Conference Center.

CCGS Amundsen. Credit: Amundsen Science

Breaking the Ice on Arctic Research

Deck machinery, such as winches, launch and recovery systems, and cranes, can transform almost any vessel into a floating laboratory…

Credit: OMS Group

OMS Confirms Ongoing Sea Acceptance Tests for USV Elite

OMS Group (OMS) provided an update on the ongoing Sea Acceptance Tests (SAT) for USV Elite, its long range DriX O-16 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV)…

© BJP7images / Adobe Stock

Greenpeace Challenges Dutch Government on Deepsea Mining

Plans by Swiss-Dutch offshore giant Allseas to operate machinery for deep sea mining firm The Metals Company under unilateral U.S.

Squid technology (Credit: Encomara)

Encomara Nets ABS Design Approval for Floating Wind Installation Tech

Scottish floating wind technology developer Encomara has received Product Design Assessment (PDA) approval from the American…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People & Company Updates
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news