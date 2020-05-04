BLUEROC: ROV Control in a Box

A number of ROV operations are expensive due to high cost of equipment and complex operation setup. Depro AS and VideoRay LLC have developed a new, compact and, flexible ROV concept named BLUEROC.

BLUEROC is said to be easy to use and quick to mobilize. It also offers a cost saving system for the operator. Several customers have mentioned up to 75% in savings.

BLUEROC is a remotely operated container solution, designed to control and operate an inspection ROV. The container consists of equipment required to run the operation (operation room, winch, LARS, TMS and the ROV).

BLUEROC is quick to mobilize and install on the vessel. All parts needed to run the operation are delivered in one 20 feet container. The system is ready to be operated within 1 hour and designed to operate in water depths down to 2,000 meter.

Such a compact system can be used on all type of vessels that have available space for a 20 feet container. This gives the opportunity to use vessel with low day rates, which contributes to lower cost for the operator.

Customers buying the ROV-concept will be offered a training program on how to operate BLUEROC. BLUEROC is delivered with standard setup for 4G and Wi-Fi connection.