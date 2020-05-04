 
New Wave Media

May 4, 2020

BLUEROC: ROV Control in a Box

Photo: Depro

Photo: Depro

A number of ROV operations are expensive due to high cost of equipment and complex operation setup. Depro AS and VideoRay LLC have developed a new, compact and, flexible ROV concept named BLUEROC. 

BLUEROC is said to be easy to use and quick to mobilize. It also offers a cost saving system for the operator. Several customers have mentioned up to 75% in savings. 

BLUEROC is a remotely operated container solution, designed to control and operate an inspection ROV. The container consists of equipment required to run the operation (operation room, winch, LARS, TMS and the ROV).  

BLUEROC is quick to mobilize and install on the vessel. All parts needed to run the operation are delivered in one 20 feet container. The system is ready to be operated within 1 hour and designed to operate in water depths down to 2,000 meter.  

Such a compact system can be used on all type of vessels that have available space for a 20 feet container. This gives the opportunity to use vessel with low day rates, which contributes to lower cost for the operator.  

Customers buying the ROV-concept will be offered a training program on how to operate BLUEROC. BLUEROC is delivered with standard setup for 4G and Wi-Fi connection.  

Email

Related News

Simplified graphic showing how seafloor currents create microplastics hotspots in the deep-sea. Image Courtesy NOCS

SCIENCE: Seafloor Microplastic Hotspots Controlled by Deep-sea Currents

New research has revealed the highest levels of microplastic yet recorded on the seafloor, with up to 1.9 million pieces…

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

CDWE, a joint venture company between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME, has initiated the early…

Ashtead -DMS installed on a Subsea Template as seen from ROV camera. Photo: Ashtead

Challenges of Underwater Structure Monitoring for Offshore Operations

As the global energy industry enters a period of increased offshore deepwater exploration driven by economic viability, the…

On April 9, 2020, "S43" as the third of four HDW Class 209/1400mod submarines was officially handed over by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to the Navy of the Arab Republic of Egypt. (Photo: © thyssenkrupp AG, https://www.thyssenkrupp-marinesystems.com)

Thyssenkrupp in Talks About Possible Warship Unit Merger

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is in talks about possibly merging its subsidiary ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) with…

Copyright Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling: It’s Going to Get Worse Before It Gets Better

The Offshore Rig Market – At $30 Oil Offshore Drillers May Be Out of OptionsCOVID-19 and low oil prices are already having…

Photos: Island Offshore/Droneinfo

OSV Powers Up for Deepwater Efficiency the Island Offshore Way

While facing the same challenging market conditions as offshore vessel owners and service companies worldwide, Norway’s Island…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Eaton Corporation / Cooper Interconnect

The Eaton Corp is a connector & cable assembly solutions provider, incorporating the products and services of Cooper Interconnect, mfr of the Burton connector range.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news