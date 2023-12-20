Wednesday, December 20, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 20, 2023

Boeing Delivers First Orca XLUUV to US Navy

(Photo: Boeing)

(Photo: Boeing)

Boeing announced it has delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following acceptance testing completion this month. The XLUUV, designated by the Navy as “Orca,” is a new class of autonomous submarine that can perform long duration critical missions to achieve undersea maritime dominance in changing environments and contested waters.

“This is the culmination of more than a decade of pioneering work, developing a long-range, fully autonomous undersea vehicle with a large payload capacity that can operate completely independently of a host vehicle,” said Ann Stevens, Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems vice president. “I’ve had the distinct pleasure of witnessing our team bring this first-of-its-kind capability to life, and I’m proud of their innovation, perseverance and unwavering commitment which has yielded the most advanced and capable UUV in the world. With the Navy’s partnership, we look forward to continuing to deliver this game-changing vehicle to the fleet.”

Orca has undergone several phases of at-sea testing, including above and below surface maneuvers to demonstrate the vehicles’ unique capabilities.

Orca is the result of more than 50 years of Boeing experience building and operating undersea vehicles. In 2012 Boeing initiated the design and development of Echo Voyager, a proof-of-concept XLUUV that began at-sea testing began in 2017 and was a precursor to the US Navy’s Orca XLUUV competition. Echo Voyager – the world’s only vehicle of its size and capability – has spent over 10,000 hours operating at sea and transited hundreds of nautical miles autonomously.

Related News

OceansAdvance, the voice of the Newfoundland and Labrador Ocean Technology Innovation Cluster, announced the retirement of Cathy Hogan, who has served as Executive Director for more than 20 years. Image courtesy Cathy Hogan/OceansAdvance

Hogan Retires from OceansAdvance

OceansAdvance, the voice of the Newfoundland and Labrador Ocean Technology Innovation Cluster, announced the retirement of Cathy Hogan…

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Marine Opens AUV Service Center in Poland

Teledyne Marine announced the opening of a Service Center for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) in Poland, established…

Image courtesy U.S. Navy

"AI is the Game Changer"

Austal USA Advanced Technologies is working with the US Navy on technical solutions that will power the next-gen of navy assets.

Source: Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Acquires ACE Winches

International subsea equipment rental and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has further expanded its mechanical solutions…

Credit: ArmyInform

Maritime Robotics and Teledyne Marine Equip Ukrainian Navy with USVs

Maritime Robotics, the Norwegian provider of autonomous technology, and the Danish subsea technology supplier Teledyne Marine…

Credit: Oi24

Discover the Future of Ocean Tech: Oi24 Event Registration Now Live

The organizers of Oceanology International 2024 (Oi24) have invited attendees to discover, connect, and learn, revealing…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The 2030 Vision for Underwater Autonomy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news