Wednesday, September 18, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 18, 2024

Beam Boosts Fleet with Two Explorer ASVs and Quantum EV ROV

Beam Explorer (Credit: Beam)

Beam Explorer (Credit: Beam)

Beam, a company created by the recent merger of Rovco and Vaarst, has strengthened its fleet with two new autonomous surface vessels (ASVs), called Xplorers, and a Quantum EV workclass remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The Quantum EV and Xplorer vessels, acquired by Beam for a total cost of over $19 million, strengthen the company’s ability to support the wind industry across all lifecycle stages.

According to Beam, the new additions will play a central role in its survey, O&M and decommissioning services.

The two Xplorer survey vessels are exceptionally well equipped and capable of performing widespread tasks. Both have vast open aft decks that can carry high payloads and are fitted with intelligent stabilizers that minimize unwanted vessel movement. Additionally, Beam’s new workboats are fully autonomous, can deploy numerous AI models while collecting data and can beam data back to shore for more efficient processing.

Beam’s new Quantum EV, a heavy duty and high-performance electric work class ROV, will provide improved results at lower costs. The EV is lighter and more agile compared to conventional workclass ROVs, making it particularly useful for high current, shallow water operations.

The Quantum EV will enable Beam to conduct projects in wider operating windows and more difficult conditions. By consuming less energy and reducing contamination risk, Beam’s new EV will also ensure projects remain cost effective and environmentally friendly.

“As Beam continues to innovate and expand our capabilities in the offshore wind industry, the acquisition of our first Quantum EV ROV marks a significant milestone in our journey. This next-generation electric work class ROV offers unparalleled performance with our fully integrated autonomy stack.

“With its advanced capabilities, the Quantum EV enhances our ability to deliver high-quality subsea projects through all stages of windfarm development, UXO clearance and decommissioning. This investment underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide superior service to our clients and drive forward the growth of renewable energy worldwide,” said Joe Tidball, Beam’s Co-Founder & Executive Vice President for Service Innovation.

Related News

Orbital Marine's O2 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Lloyd’s Register to Certify World’s Largest Tidal Energy Turbine

Lloyd’s Register, an IECRE accepted renewable energy certification body (RECB) with a scope in marine energy, has signed…

(Credit: SMD)

SMD Sells Its First Electric Atom ROV

Subsea technology company Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has closed the first sale of its compact workclass electric ROV, the Atom EV…

© I am from Mykolayiv / Adobe Stock

Rovco and Vaarst Unite Under New Brand Beam

High-technology offshore wind companies Rovco and Vaarst have entered into merger, creating a new brand Beam to boost their…

WaveRoller device (Credit: AW-Energy)

EU Grants Over $20M for Pilot Wave Energy Farm Offshore Portugal

The Ondas de Peniche (ONDEP) project has been awarded $21 million (€19 million) from the EU’s Horizon Europe funding program…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Wraps Up Work on Shetland Renewables Interconnector

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT, in close collaboration with SSEN Transmission, has completed the turnkey project…

New Hydrographic Survey Solutions Passes UK MoD Test

A containerized remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) solution - reportedly a first-of-its-kind - developed for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
Sponsored by:
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news