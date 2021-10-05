Boxfish Luna New Feature: ProRes RAW Video Capture

Boxfish Research announced that its next-generation cinematography drone, the Boxfish Luna, now allows professional underwater videographers to capture full-frame 4K ProRes RAW video at 30 frames per second, effectively boosting the capacity of filmmakers to capture stunning underwater imagery.

Boxfish Luna uses advanced imaging capabilities of an integrated Sony A7SIII or Sony ⍺1* camera recording in 10-bit or ProRes RAW, designed to capture underwater environments with brilliant color and clarity. Recording is done at the surface, allowing for SSDs to be swapped for unlimited recording capacity. The remotely operated vehicle’s control console enables real-time surface monitoring on its built-in 17” 4K display and the ability to precisely manage shutter speed, aperture, zoom, focus, white balance, ISO and exposure. The new capacity to record in ProRes RAW provides the maximum dynamic range and gives Boxfish Luna users further creative control and flexibility in post-production.



The Boxfish Luna opens up new underwater depths to professional videographers enabling them to record an exceptional quality image at 1000 metres. Boxfish Luna weighs only 27kg, is easy to set up, deploy and maneuver, offers active stabilization, a full six-degrees-of-freedom and can hover up to 15 hours per charge.

Features

