 
New Wave Media

October 5, 2021

Boxfish Luna New Feature: ProRes RAW Video Capture

Boxfish Research announced that its next-generation cinematography drone, the Boxfish Luna, now allows professional underwater videographers to capture full-frame 4K ProRes RAW video at 30 frames per second, effectively boosting the capacity of filmmakers to capture stunning underwater imagery.

Boxfish Luna uses advanced imaging capabilities of an integrated Sony A7SIII or Sony ⍺1* camera recording in 10-bit or ProRes RAW, designed to capture underwater environments with brilliant color and clarity. Recording is done at the surface, allowing for SSDs to be swapped for unlimited recording capacity. The remotely operated vehicle’s control console enables real-time surface monitoring on its built-in 17” 4K display and the ability to precisely manage shutter speed, aperture, zoom, focus, white balance, ISO and exposure. The new capacity to record in ProRes RAW provides the maximum dynamic range and gives Boxfish Luna users further creative control and flexibility in post-production.

The Boxfish Luna opens up new underwater depths to professional videographers enabling them to record an exceptional quality image at 1000 metres.  Boxfish Luna weighs only 27kg, is easy to set up, deploy and maneuver, offers active stabilization, a full six-degrees-of-freedom and can hover up to 15 hours per charge.

Features

  • Boxfish Luna can record full-frame 4K ProRes RAW video at 30 frames per second.
  • A lightweight fiber-optic tether allows data transfer speeds of 10 gigabytes per second, enabling users to monitor 4K footage with near-zero latency on the surface console.
  • Patented active stabilization and eight 3D-vectored thrusters allow movement in full six-degrees-of-freedom.

Related News

Photo courtesy Saildrone

MTR100: Saildrone takes USVs to the Next Level

Saildrone takes USVs with full ocean capability to the next level, as Richard Jenkins, Founder & CEO, explains.Started in 2014…

Richard (Rick) W. Spinrad, Ph.D. Image courtesy NOAA

Richard W. Spinrad, Ph.D.: MTR's 2021 #1 Ocean Influencer

Richard (Rick) W. Spinrad, Ph.D., was sworn in on June 22, 2021 as the Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere…

25MW WindFloat Atlantic floating offshore wind farm in Portugal - Image Credit: ABS

Floating Dreams: Portugal Bets on Offshore Wind, Solar Farms

From a colossal wind farm floating amid choppy ocean waves to hundreds of solar panels on the surface of a dammed reservoir…

Photo courtesy National Oceanography Centre (NOC)

NOC puts Robots at the Center of Ocean Obs in Developing Nations

A community engagement program in East Africa led by the National Oceanography Center (NOC) is demonstrating how marine robots…

A joint deployment of an environmental sensor processor off the Washington coast by NOAA and the Northwest Association of Networked Ocean Observing Systems, one of the certified IOOS regional associations. (Photo: Stephanie Moore/NOAA)

NOAA Awards $41 Million for Ocean Observing

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) Office on Tuesday…

© chung-chieh jsu/EyeEm / Adobe Stock

China Pursuing Bigger Ocean Carbon Sinks to Help Meet Climate Goals

China will explore ways to increase its ocean "carbon sink" and enhance climate resilience in its marine ecological system…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

EPRONS ROV / COMMERCIAL DIVING GROUP

EPRONS ROV produce series and special ordered remotely operated vehicles (ROV) - RovBuilder, working depth up to 500 meters with possible tether length up to 1200 meters. EPRONS DIVING provides commercial diving services on the depth till 50 meters and Ship Husbandry services.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Lead Generation

● Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news