August 27, 2024

TGS Broadens Market for its Geophysical Imaging Software

TGS has entered the software solutions market with Imaging AnyWare – a proprietary TGS enterprise processing system designed to enhance subsurface imaging and integration projects.

Imaging AnyWare is used globally across various geological basins, easily handling extensive datasets, says TGS. Its modern architecture is complemented by well-utilized geophysical algorithms, ensuring users experience seamless cloud transitions and enhanced operational efficiency. While Imaging AnyWare is ideally suited for the oil and gas sector, its capabilities extend beyond, making it a tool for industries with large datasets such as energy and environmental studies.

"The expansion of Imaging AnyWare into the software solutions market represents a transformative step for TGS," said Wadii El Karkouri, EVP of Imaging & Technology at TGS. "This expansion addresses the evolving needs of our clients, offering a versatile tool to tackle subsurface challenges more efficiently. Imaging AnyWare supports advanced geophysical analysis, empowers client innovation and enhances project accuracy. It marks a new chapter in our mission to deliver seamless, user-friendly software across the energy industry while fostering the growth of the next generation of geoscientists.”

In July, TGS announced that Shell Information Technology International has signed a global multi-year agreement to license the TGS Imaging AnyWare software suite. Shell will migrate from its current in-house software to Imaging AnyWare.

